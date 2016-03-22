The Bob Moog Foundation Is Raffling off a Minimoog Model D

The Bob Moog Foundation, dedicated to the legacy of its namesake’s legacy of synthesizer engineering and inventing, has announced its annual raffle prize for 2016: the Minimoog Model D synthesizer. Whereas eBay might have you paying somewhere between $6,000-$12,000 to own one of these things, the BMF is offering you the chance to get one for just $20.

That would entail buying just one raffle ticket, though, and if you really want the machine it could be good to buy more. Good thing you can—you can buy six tickets for $100, or twelve for $200. The foundation will only be selling 2000 tickets in total, and the raffle will close at midnight on April 25, 2016, with the winner being announced the next day.

The specific synth being offered was built at Moog Music’s Williamsville, NY factory on February 7, 1974 and has the serial number 3731. It features a brand new, handcrafted walnut cabinet.

The Bob Moog foundation is a nonprofit and all proceeds from the raffle will go toward their ongoing historical preservation project as well as their educational project, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool, which teaches kids about the science of sound.

The Minimoog was originally created as a more compact version of a modular synthesizer designed for use in pop and rock music, but grew to have a formidable legacy in its own right.

