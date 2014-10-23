MIXED BY Josh Wink

This year, Wink’s label Ovum turned 20, and even though Wink has been an innovator in a multitude of sounds, there is no doubt that his roots are in hyperkinetic, twisted acid (“Higher State of Consciousness,” “Are You There” and “Fill Me With Acid” deserve to be shelved in the Library of Rave”).

When we asked Wink about the acid rinsing in more mainstream tracks of late, he replied, “To me, acid house has never left! It always survives. It might get reinvented and mutated but the good stuff is alreays around.” He then related a story about being sent a link to the new Calvin Harris tune on MTV in the UK. “The link said, ‘Scottish producer channels Josh Wink in the latest cut from Motion.’ It’s nice to know that the newer guys are getting inspiration from the ones who have been around a while,” Wink says.

Tracklist:

MANTU – Hang Loose [Kindisch Records]

Artefakt – Twilit [Prologue Portefeuille]

Donnacha Costello – Blue B (CD Edit) [Colorseries Minimise]

ROD – Downfall [Drumcode Limited]

Trus’me – It’s Slow (Truncate Raw Mix, Pt. 1) [Prime Numbers]

Mark Helms – Move On [Patent Skillz]

D’Julz – Ze Box [Robosoul]

Mosca – The Greyhounds [NSM]

Ian Pooley – Floris Floris [Innervisions]

Kerri Chandler – Bar A Thym (O&A Remix) [Nite Grooves]

Funktionen – Droids Delta [Delsin]

S:VT – Teach You Desire (Pt.1) [Subterranean Realm]

Marlon D – Something Special (Main Mix) [Underground Collective Recordings]

Mr. Tophat & Art Alfie – Limehouse Afternoon [KVK]

Josh Wink – Talking To You [Ovum]

Bob Sinclair – MyBeat [Africanism]

Sean Miller – Vida [Ovum]

