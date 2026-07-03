Mixtape Makes Big Improvement in New Patch

A few months after its original launch, Mixtape is delivering an update in response to player feedback that will make replaying specific segments of the game far easier to do.

Mixtape Version 1.1 Patch Details

Mixtape made a huge splash when it arrived in early May 2026 and quickly earned a number of perfect 10/10 and 5/5 review scores. The indie, narrative-focused game combines unique level-specific minigames and a carefully curated soundtrack to pull players through its campaign.

Videos by VICE

Now, a few months after launch, the team at Beethoven & Dinosaur is back with the game’s first post launch patch. The new version 1.1 update was released to address some specific player feedback and to optimize a few small user experience quirks.

The team released a message to fans along with the update:

“Firstly we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s playing, played and enjoyed Mixtape! Your feedback, fan art and kind words mean the world to us and we’re so glad ya’ll are enjoying playing, as much as we enjoyed creating.

As for patch notes, we saw and heard your feedback regarding improved chapter/level skipping and making some achievements a bit more consistent to unlock, some more indepth details are below.

Thank you all again, and remember, turn it up, loud.”

Here is a full list of everything that Mixtape players can expect to see when they are finished installing v1.1:

PC (Steam, Windows Store/Xbox for PC, Epic Games Store)

Various minor fixes and improvements

Can now “Play from Outro” in Chapter Select menu, via a new UI function at the bottom of the screen

“Banned In Massachusetts” and “Front to Back” achievements/trophies are now more reliably unlocked

Improved multi-monitor support

Added support for dynamic resolution (this will adjust resolution scale at runtime to try and hit the selected target framerate)

Console (Xbox series X|S, PS5, Switch 2)

Various minor fixes and improvements

Can now “Play from Outro” in Chapter Select menu, via a new UI function at the bottom of the screen

“Banned In Massachusetts” and “Front to Back” achievements/trophies are now more reliably unlocked

Most of the changes are pretty standard optimizations, but Mixtape players who have tried to replay specific moments in the game will likely be the most excited about the addition of “Play from Outro” in Chapter Select menu.

This new feature gives players more precise control over where in the story they are hoping to jump back in. Given the soundtrack-like nature of the Mixtape play experience, it’s not uncommon that players may want to dive back in just for a specific track experience, without walking through all the setup and dialogue earlier in the chapter that takes place before the track kicks in.

Fans of Mixtape who are looking for something else to play without just playing these chapters again and again may want to check out The Artful Escape, which was also developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur. Now that Mixtape has become such a critical success story, it will be very interesting to see what the team cooks up next.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Mixtape and other upcoming indie games.

Mixtape is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.