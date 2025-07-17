Slow-Going ‘70s Vibes With Mood Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers

Four flavors. Five milligrams. Fun high. The Mood Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers variety pack gives you a range of tastes to enjoy, all with a slow-going, comfortable high that’s cushioned by a decent dose of CBD. Try them and find your favorite flavor.

One-on-One Recipe

With the Mood Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers, you can choose between a 5mg or 10mg dose. Both options contain a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD. The 5mg option is ideal for beginners and intermediate cannabis users, while the 10mg option will be best for people who want a stronger high. Either way, you get a balanced recipe and the option to choose your dosage.

Soft Launch

Whether you go with the 5mg or 10mg, you’ll get a balanced and breezy high, thanks to the 1:1 ratio. These drinks have a fairly straightforward sensation, helping you relax and get a tiny bit hazy without going fully into orbit. It’s not one of the strongest drinks on the market, so it’s pleasant for people who want something gentle. What sets these apart from many other cannabis drinks is that they have a slow, long come-up, which makes it an easygoing experience.

While a fast, hard-hitting high can be fun, it can also be overwhelming. These drinks have a more delayed effect, uplifting you an inch at a time until you reach Cloud 9. For comparison, cannabis beverages like the Cookies Lemonchello Drink hit you all at once in less than 30 minutes, making for an intense experience that might not be for everyone, especially beginners.

Not only is the come-up slow, but so is the come-down, so this high lasts several hours. I felt the effects for at least four hours, which is roughly double the length of many other THC drink highs. It’s a brilliant option if you want to maintain a light high throughout the day.

From Pepsi to Cherry Icee

I snagged the Mood Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers variety pack with four flavors: Classic Cola, Peach Mango, Cherry Lime, and Strawberry Lemonade. So you guys are getting four reviews in one. Let’s do it.

Classic Cola

I’m not much of a cola drinker, but I felt this tasted pretty similar to a Pepsi. If you love an ice-cold Pepsi or a Coke, but wish you could infuse them with THC, Mood just made your dreams come true.

Now, I know Coke and Diet Coke fans have a cult-like love for their drinks, so I can’t say this drink tastes exactly the same, but it’s definitely in the same arena of flavor. The bold flavor comes with a bubbly texture that refreshes you, just like a classic cola. Pour it into a glass, and no one will even know you’re getting high.

Peach Mango

The Peach Mango was the smoothest of all four flavors, with a luscious and fruity flavor that doesn’t have any hempy aftertaste. It’s flavorful and robust, so there’s nothing subtle about this juicy flavor.

It leans more peachy and picnic-y than tropical, which is simply perfect for a backyard summer situation. The seltzer isn’t as bubbly as the sodas from this variety pack, creating a mellower texture that I find supremely comfortable — no hiccups!

Strawberry Lemonade

The Strawberry Lemonade felt the sweetest to me of all the flavors, with a bright strawberry and tart lemon flavor. It’s not quite tart enough to demand a lip pucker, but it comes close. The taste is not subtle, so if you want something flavorful and punchy, this is it.

This seltzer is bubblier than the Peach Mango, giving it a more sparkly vibe. Despite the rich flavor, the Strawberry Lemonade has the lowest amount of calories, with only five. I’m impressed they were able to make so much flavor into so few calories.

Cherry Lime

This flavor is interesting, and I mean that in the most loving way possible. It has similar undertones to the Classic Cola, which is what clearly defines these two as the sodas of the pack. It’s like a sweet earthiness emphasized by the extra bubbliness.

The Cherry Lime flavor appears more in the aftertaste, and reminds me of the tasty Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Gummies, giving me a hint of Cherry Icee nostalgia.

A New Classic

I’m always down for a retro vibe, and that’s what the Mood brand boasts, without leaning too hard on that aesthetic. The round lettering, colorful designs, and simple fruit graphics ensure that every can embodies the flavor inside.

Sipping on one of these gives me a laidback ‘70s vibe, thanks to the muted pastels and minimalist but punchy look. Except, cannabis drinks weren’t a thing back in the 1970s, so think of how lucky we all are! The brand strikes a cool balance between modern and old-school, resulting in a fun and timeless style that makes me want to buy more.

‘70s Prices

If you opt for the 5mg cans, these break down to $5 per can, well below the average price of $6 per 5mg can. If you go for the higher 20mg dosage, the cans are priced at $6.25, which is right around the norm in the industry.

Ultimately, these are a deal. And the fact that you can buy a tasty variety pack only makes it better. The cans get even cheaper if you choose the subscribe and save option, taking an extra 15% off. However, since you only get one can of each flavor, I wish they offered bulk variety packs so I can keep enjoying the fizziness.

Catch a Mood

I’m dubbing the Cherry Lime as my favorite, in case you were wondering. However, all four of the flavors in the Mood Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers Variety Pack were spot on, delivering a solid range of flavors and fizz to satisfy every palate. If you’re not sure what you like, but know you like a lasting, low-key high, let Mood get you in the right mood.