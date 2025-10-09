Snap, Crackle… Couch-Lock: The Mood THC Marshmallow Treat

If you want a break from the THC gummies and the THC drinks, try the Mood Marshmallow Treat. They’re a more classic edible that takes me back to dealer days when I had to buy edibles in back alleys or make them at home. Don’t recommend the former. The latter can be a lot of work. Mood does all the work and alleyway deals for you, so all you have to do is grab the package from your mailbox and pick out the perfect movie.

Mildly Toasted or Fully Roasted?

You get to pick the potency here! Mood makes these yummy treats in 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg dosages, each with a 1:1 THC to CBD ratio. I got the middle dosage, and even for someone with my higher tolerance, 25mg is still a serious hit. The Delta-9 THC and CBD create an entourage effect, making these stronger than you might expect. The THC on its own wouldn’t be as mighty without the CBD. The CBD enhances, while also softening. Gotta love those sidekick cannabinoids. And I’m always grateful for an edible with Delta-9, cause we all know that’s the good stuff.

Entering Marshmallow Mode

Oh, boy. You’re in for a couch-locked evening with one of these. Maybe with the 10mg version, you could head out and do some chill things, maybe go see a movie or have dinner. But with the 25mg or 50mg dose, I highly recommend fluffing up your pillows and firing up the oven for a frozen pizza. Even cooking dinner might be too taxing.

Don’t let the delayed high fool you. Like most baked edibles (they’re not actually baked, but you know what I mean), the Marshmallow Treats take a while to kick in. For me, it was a little over an hour before I started to feel the effects. For some people, it might hit in 45 minutes, while others may feel nothing until two hours later. So be patient!!!

Once it does hit, it puts you in a cone of marshmallow sleepiness and haze. Your body feels weighed down, helping you sink into wherever you’re sitting and feel at ease. It’s like draping yourself in a weighted blanket. Stress? Worries? I don’t know her. This edible completely bubble-wraps your mind. You can’t even pretend to be concerned about those kinds of things while riding this high. If you’re looking to dissociate and watch some cartoons or just chat with your dog for a while, this is the crunchy treat for you.

The effects are fairly long-lasting, making the high well worth the wait. I felt high for at least four hours, and the comedown is very slow-going. It’s also highly likely that you’ll need a nap afterward, so I recommend these for an evening high, unless you’re a midday nap kind of person. I am not, but to each their own.

Buttery Bliss + Bud

Snap, Crackle, and Pop aren’t the only game in town anymore. Those boys have nothing on the high these treats give you, and the flavor profile for sure rivals the classic Rice Krispies Treat.

They have that buttery, sweet scent and might even taste and smell richer than the OG treats. The soft texture can be picked apart so you can eat morsel by morsel, getting your hands all sticky — anyone else like doing that? Anyway, they also deliver that crispy, crunchy texture that crackles in your mouth and then melts on your tongue. It’s taking everything in me right now to not eat one while writing this, but I gotta give you all a sober write-up.

Of course, they’re not quite the same. The shape is the first thing you’ll notice, as these are a longer, thinner rectangle compared to the Kellogg’s ones. They’re also much denser, and the rice cereal seems to be smaller. They don’t have the same airiness to them, giving you more decadence in every bite. Made with vanilla and maple syrup to enhance the flavor profile, the taste is more mature and deeper than the original ones.

I wouldn’t say the hempy taste comes through clearly. But if you’re looking for it, you might notice a very subtle grass flavor, but I barely notice it when eating these. It’s hard to mask that kind of flavor with something as light as marshmallow and rice cereal. However, I’ve made edible marshmallow treats at home, and they were VERY hempy. So in comparison, these had a much better flavor profile.

A Homemade High

Courtesy of author

The whole Andy’s Bakery thing Mood has going on is hard not to be enticed by. And they back up that aesthetic with their staple brown paper bag-style packaging and homemade-looking treats. The imperfect look of the treats and the rich taste make them feel as if they came out of someone’s home kitchen.

These days, so many cannabis edibles look and taste like they just came off the conveyer belt, so these are a nice change of pace. Even if they did actually come off a conveyor belt. But the labeling says they’re prepared in a “kitchen,” so I do think they’re at least partially made with human hands.

Soft on Your Wallet

$9. That’s how much the 25mg Marshmallow Treat costs. I’ve paid a lot more for similar edibles, and probably also spent more making these at home. The 10mg is $6 and the 50mg is $11, which are also wonderful price points. For all the THC, CBD, and flavor you get with these, I can’t imagine anyone being upset about that price. And if you choose to subscribe and save, you get an extra 15% off. I only wish Mood sold them in bigger packs, maybe with three or four in one bag.

Kellogg’s Could Never

The conclusion is YUM! The conclusion is HIGH! That’s really all you need to know about this treat. You get those lovable Rice Krispies Treat vibes, but with the chill that bud brings. For me, the Mood Marshmallow Treat will be reserved for my special occasions, such as the nights when I want to forget that I’m an adult with responsibilities. So when I say “special occasion,” I mean every Friday night.

Oh, and if you need your chocolate fix, try Mood’s Chocolate Crunch Treat!