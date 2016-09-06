Listen To This ‘Great Pile of Nothing,’ The Second Release From Dutch Garage Rock Band Mozes And The Firstborn



Photo by Nick Helderman

Days are hard. Between waking up, working, paying bills, trying not to get hit by a car, going to bed at a decent hour, then getting up and doing it all over again. But then again, sometimes the monotony of life opens up opportunities for us to be inspired by the tiniest of things. Dutch four-piece Mozes And The Firstborn know those feelings all too well, and over the course of their 12-song record, Great Pile of Nothing, the band sing about depression and all those terrifying existential feelings you get when you think about life a little too deeply.

The band spent the past two years touring with labelmates together PANGEA, moving away from the garage rock sound of their first EP, Power Ranger and developing their 90s alternative rock band sound. It’s hard not to think of the opening shots of countless teen movies from the 90s when you listen to any of these songs. Unlike those bands, though, Mozes And The First Born wrestle with darker, more menacing themes.

Over email, vocalist Melle Dielesen explained a little about the process of getting this album together:

“People always talk about The Difficult Second Album. I guess that term applies to us: We recorded it in between tours, started second-guessing it, had a nervous breakdown and nearly broke up the band because of it… Good thing we didn’t put it out, then! Instead we decided to record a third album and release that. Enter: Great Pile of Nothing!

“This record is a musical and lyrical summary of three crazy years of touring, excitement, over-excitement, self-doubt, depression and, finally, the realisation that it’s all completely worth it. Ever so ready to dive head-first into that pile again! You might wonder: “What happened to the unreleased second album? Did you throw it away?” Hell, no! It’s up for sale: There’s only one copy and bids start at $35,000!”

Great Pile of Nothing is out Sept 9 on Burger Records.

Annalise Domenighini often refers to herself as a great pile of nothing. Her friends are worried about her.