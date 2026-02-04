Music League Is Wreaking Havoc on My Spotify Reccs (But I Like It)

Playing Music League with my friends is surely ruining my Spotify Wrapped for 2026. I can feel it approaching from the near future in the universe, for when December 2026’s Wrapped gleefully prods me with the reminder that I listened to The Safety Dance too many times.

It’s Music League’s fault, I swear. Music League is an online competition that you can play with friends (or randos, if you choose), and it has me listening to all kinds of music I never would’ve heard of, all thanks to my friends.

You get a prompt, such as “Your walk-on song if you were a pro wrestler,” or “A song you play on the radio to let your partner know you’re leaving them.” Then you select a song, copy its Spotify link, and submit it within a certain amount of time—the admin of the group can choose—and players anonymously vote for their favorite submissions.

You can’t see who submitted which song until the round is over. Those who garner the most points for their song win the round, with each remaining player’s points tallied up and carried over into the next round.

There are a number of ways the group leader can tweak the rules. For example, they can customize the number of players allowed, the number of points each player has to spend when voting, and the number of rounds before the competition wraps up and a winner is declared.

Using the app (iOS, Android) is far smoother than accessing the website, although certain features are only available on the site. As the admin of a round, I could only adjust the deadlines forward and backward by accessing the website. I’d like to see that feature added to the app.

You don’t need to pay for the premium version of Spotify to play Music League, and you don’t have to pay a dime for Music League, either. The downside is that Music League only works with Spotify.

Your friends with Apple Music (I used to be such a friend) (or Deezer or Tidal) will just have to download Spotify to play, or miss out and complain bitterly.