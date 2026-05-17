N64 Pokémon Classic Is Now Playable on Nintendo 3DS

Long after its original 1999 release, this Nintendo 64 classic is now playable on the Nintendo 3DS.

Pokémon Snap Is Now Playable on Nintendo 3DS

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The original Pokémon Snap is back thanks to a fan-led effort to port the Nintendo 64 game to the Nintendo 3DS. A team led by Manurocker95 has officially launched the beta for a functioning version of the port.

Videos by VICE

The new unofficial Pokémon Snap 3DS beta fully recreates the original game using the Unity platform. As demonstrated in the video above, one of the coolest features of this version is the use of the console’s stereoscopic 3D display and gyroscope controls to look around and find Pokémon.

“Pokémon Snap 3DS brings back the classic exploration and photography experience inspired by the beloved Nintendo 64 title, fully recreated from scratch in Unity Engine for the Nintendo 3DS family with gameplay mechanics adapted to the dual-screen system and stereoscopic 3D effect.”

The port’s key features include:

Simple gameplay inspired by the original Nintendo 64 game: Equipped with your trusty camera, you must take the best possible photographs while automatically traveling through each stage aboard the ZERO-ONE.

Support for Nintendo 3DS exclusive features: Touch controls, stereoscopic 3D effect, Amiibo support, gyroscope controls, and more.

New routes and Pokémon not present in the original game. Pokémon Snap 3DS will feature completely new areas and many more Pokémon than the original.

Fully localized in Castilian Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese. The language can be changed directly from the title screen.

Credits scene featuring all resources and contributors used during development.

Gamers who want to give the unofficial port a try should note that it is compatible with both real hardware and emulators (Citra, Azahar, etc.). The project is a New 3DS targeted game, so enable New 3DS mode in the emulator settings for the best experience. Interested gamers can find more details on PokeCommunity.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Pokémon and retro gaming news and updates. Players who want to trick out their 3DS with a new look while playing the game may also want to check out these new transparent shells for 3DS.

The unofficial Pokémon Snap 3DS beta is available now. Although it is designed for Nintendo 3DS hardware (especially New Nintendo 3DS), the game is also playable on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.