Nas’ Go-To Inspiration When He ‘Wants to Chill’ Is Surprising, Given the Artist’s Explosive Reputation

Oftentimes, when people think about jazz, they think of it as extremely mellow. Whether they’re thinking of classic artists like John Coltrane or Chet Baker or the contemporary Kenny G era, it’s always extremely chill.

This was how Nas would listen to a legend like Miles Davis. When writing the foreword for the reissued autobiography of the musician (captured by Rolling Stone), he noted that Davis was someone he’d play to ease his mind.

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“I sometimes ask myself, ‘How did he casually make music that made the world a better place to live in?’ He’s my go-to when I want to chill. When I want to feel safe. He felt free to make the music he wanted to make. We can still learn a lot from him through his music, as well as his classic memoir,” Nas wrote.

Nas Says Miles Davis’s Music Helps Him Chill… But He Was Far From It

However, it’s particularly ironic when you learn that a lot of jazz musicians can be especially rowdy. Drugs, partying, the whole nine yards. Miles Davis, in particular, was known to get into a lot of drama. He had an intense addiction to alcohol and cocaine to relieve his sickle cell anemia.

There were several affairs and divorces, coinciding with abuse. At one point, he was shot at 5 times in his Ferrari while one of his many lovers was in the car with him. It’s a miracle they only grazed his hip.

All things considered, though, one could argue that this chaotic lifestyle has been reflected in a lot of modern stardom today. The Illmatic rapper argued that Miles Davis is integral to understanding the spirit of hip-hop.

Miles Davis died on September 28, 1991, at the age of 65

“Miles and hip-hop share the same blood, sweat, and tears. The same struggles and triumphs. Hip-hop is heavily influenced by jazz music. It’s our roots. So many of our biggest songs have jazz samples in them,” Nas stated in his case.

“Hip-hop and Miles are both innovative and extremely bold. Learning about his personal life was a whole different experience. His journey reflected the times and different eras he lived through. He faced discrimination head-on,” Nas continued. “He got bloody and received scars, but he kicked his elegant shoes through racism like it was trash on the streets.”

Miles: The Autobiography is currently being reissued after its initial release in 1989. Davis combs through his history in jazz, as well as the racism and addiction he battled in his storied life and career.