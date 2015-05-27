Nazuki (Georgian Spice Bread) Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 3 hours

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

1/4 cup whole milk

1 package (1 tablespoon) active dry yeast

1 pinch granulated sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature, well beaten

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Generous 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground coriander seed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups unbleached white flour

1 large egg yolk, beaten

Directions

1) Heat the milk to lukewarm (105 Fahrenheit). Stir in the yeast and pinch of sugar. Leave to proof for 10 minutes, or until the mixture begins to foam. Stir in the eggs, melted butter, sugar, salt, spices, and vanilla extract. Add enough flour to make a soft dough.

2) Turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning to grease the top. Cover and allow to rise until doubled in volume, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

3) Divide the dough into 4 pieces. Roll each piece out into a 6-inch oval about 1/2 inch thick. Place the loaves on a greased baking sheet and leave to rise, covered, for 1/2 hour.

4) Preheat the oven to 375 F. Using your thumb, make indentations in the dough in decorative rows, then brush the loaves with beaten egg yolk. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden. This recipe is taken from The Georgian Feast: The Vibrant Culture and Savory Food of the Republic of Georgia.

From Some of the Best Bread in Georgia Is Found on the Side of the Highway