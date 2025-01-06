‘NBA 2K’ Dropped a Massive ‘NBA 2K25’ Update in Preparation for Season 4

They’re playing basketball! (If you don’t get that reference, get outta here.) Indeed, NBA 2K25 is one of the best entries in the NBA 2K series in quite some time! Endlessly detailed and bringing in update after update, NBA 2K decided to further up the ante in a major way. Also, on January 10, NBA 2K25 fans can look forward to Season 4! Before then, however, there’s a major patch to enjoy! So, without further ado? Let’s get into these NBA 2K25 update details!

‘NBA 2K25’ GENERAL TWEAKS

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when changing lineups in Play Now Online

Further, player rankings will now sort correctly on the Friends tab of the Leaderboard screen in Play Now Online

The logo scale on the Los Angeles Clippers City court floor has been corrected

The official Emirates NBA Cup court floor has been updated for accuracy

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update): Atlanta Hawks (sponsor patch update) Brooklyn Nets (sponsor patch update) Chicago Bulls (Bob Love commemorative patch) Indiana Pacers (sponsor patch update) Washington Wizards (sponsor patch update)



The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Rebecca Allen (dynamic hair) Shakira Austin (dynamic hair) LaMelo Ball (new player scan) Jamison Battle (new player scan) Kalani Brown (dynamic hair) Kwame Brown (dynamic hair) Bilal Coulibaly (general likeness update) Joel Embiid (hairstyle update) Enrique Freeman (dynamic hair) Joyner Holmes (dynamic hair) Juwan Howard (general likeness update) Moriah Jefferson (dynamic hair) Sika Koné (new player scan) Jared McCain (dynamic hair) Jade Melbourne (new player scan) Brandin Podziemski (general likeness update) Zaccharie Risacher (dynamic hair) Mercedes Russell (new player scan) Tidjane Salaun (dynamic hair) Jermaine Samuels Jr. (dynamic hair) Marcus Smart (dynamic hair) Alanna Smith (dynamic hair) Dennis Smith Jr. (general likeness update) Stephanie Soares (dynamic hair) Latricia Trammell (dynamic hair) Sevgi Uzun (new player scan) Stephen Curry (hairstyle update) Julie Vanloo (new player scan) Coby White (hairstyle update) Andrew Wiggins (general likeness update) Cecilia Zandalasini (new player scan)



Screenshot: 2K

GAMEPLAY

Separated “Light Pressure” coverage into 3 bands (Weak, Moderate, Strong) for more detailed shot feedback

Trailing defenders will no longer be able to interrupt skill dunk attempts and force dunkers into layups when bumping them from behind

Further adjusted the restitution between the ball and rim to better reflect real-life physics and reduce the frequency of excessively long rebounds on missed shots

Enabled the Offensive 3 Seconds rule for 1v1 Proving Grounds and 1v1 Ante-Up games

‘NBA 2K25’ CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER/PROVING GROUNDS

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Further resolved an issue that could prevent REP multipliers from being applied correctly after transitioning to the City from MyTEAM

All Pro-Am teams now have a chance for their Alternate uniform to be selected when on the Away side

Fixed a delay that could occur when changing clothing before entering a shootaround in Pro-Am 5v5

‘NBA 2K25’ MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Further fixed an issue that could prevent the Maximum Overdrive badge slot from unlocking correctly

Resolved an issue that could cause some dynamically scheduled NBA Cup games to get skipped when simulating

MyTEAM

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent Breakout games from being counted

Further updated the mini-game award icon visuals in Breakout

Fixed an issue that could prevent Favorite Plays from being saved when a new Playbook Card is selected

Further resolved an issue that prevented instantly regenerated Exchanges from being available more than once while in the Duplicates menu

Various visual improvements have been made to the Auction House menus

Further fixed a rare issue that could block progress during the Welcome to MyTEAM Challenges

Minor updates have been made to NBA 2K Player Card visuals and other menus across MyTEAM

‘NBA 2K25’ MyNBA/THE W