Nebraska Bill Banning Most Hemp Products Stalled Until 2026

“Why do we have to act as if we’re the moral compass for the state? We’re senators. We’re not people’s parents,” said State Senator Terrell McKinney, who just became my new fave senator (don’t hold me to that, I don’t know anything else about him).

The Cornhusker State is rethinking its stance on cannabis, and not in a good way.

What Would LB 316 Change?

In a very anti-green move, Nebraska State Senator Kathleen Kauth has sponsored Legislative Bill 316, along with Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers’ support.

If the new bill sponsors get their way, it would ban raw hemp above 0.3% Delta-9 THC and processed hemp with 0.3% THC by weight or 10mg per package.

This sounds the same as the U.S. Farm Bill rules. But others are concerned that this bill would impact medical marijuana, which is legal in the state. The new regulations on processed hemp would also affect products like CBD lotion.

The bill’s definition of THC concentration includes Delta-8, Delta-9, Delta-10, THCa, and all other forms and derivatives of THC. That’s how this bill would effectively ban most cannabis products, not just the ones that get you high.

Attorney General Hilgers has essentially launched a hate campaign against Delta-8. The bill would completely ban it, along with most synthetic or chemically processed products, which leaves behind few options for cannabis users, especially those who don’t want to smoke flower.

State Senator Ben Hansen explained why he opposed LB 316: “I think the people passed [medical cannabis] for a specific reason, and I think they are then due to have what they voted for.” Preach, Ben!

Nebraska Hemp Is Safe… For Now

On May 30th, LB 316 was stalled, and now, it won’t be back on the table until 2026 at the earliest. But the bill’s supporters aren’t going to give up.

They referred to cannabis as “garbage,” said the industry has many “bad actors,” and accused businesses of “selling dangerous, untested, unregulated, synthetic pot products.” And then they cut out a giant “A” from red fabric and sewed it to the chest of every hemp user in the state. Blasphemy!

Kauth scolded opposing senators, implying it would be their fault the next time someone dies from these products. Harsh, girlfriend. Has anyone ever died from these products? Where is Kauth getting her menacing information?

It’s the New Reefer Madness

State Senator George Dungan put it like this: “I know a lot of people in here have this perception of CBD or Delta-8 or THC where it’s a classic sort of ‘Reefer Madness’ idea, that it’s a bunch of hippies sitting out on the hill smoking joints… but really, what we’re talking about are little old ladies putting cream on their joints.”

It seems that several Nebraskan senators haven’t heard that the war on drugs is over, and drugs won. Until Kauth and LB 316 rear their head again (likely next year), Cornhuskers can keep enjoying their hemp.

