The Country Where Weed Is Legal One Day a Year

In Nepal, cannabis isn’t just a plant—it’s sacred. Every year during Shiva Ratri, over a million devotees gather to honor Shiva, the god of creation, by lighting up at Kathmandu’s holiest temple. But outside of this one day a year, cannabis remains illegal—a law rooted in the US-led War on Drugs, which pressured Nepal to abandon its ancient traditions in the 1970s.

In our new documentary, we flew out to Nepal to meet those who celebrate. It must be a relief for them that they get to smoke weed one day each year, because they seem to really love it a lot. Watch now in the player below or over at the VICE YouTube channel.

