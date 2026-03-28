New Magic: The Gathering Drop Reprints Some of the Game’s Most Infuriating Cards

Magic: The Gathering often uses its Secret Lair drops to toy around with powerful and weird cards that would warp the Standard format in a regular set. The latest drop, revealed at PAX East, is designed from top to bottom to make players as salty as possible.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals ‘So Salty’ Secret Lair Drop

PAX East is underway and, as usual, Wizards of the Coast and Magic: The Gathering have a serious presence on the show floor. In addition to the other products and merch on display at the Magic booth, tons of fans have been sharing images of a never-before-seen So Salty-themed Secret Lair box.

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The So Salty collection is full of some of the most aggravating cards ever printed in the collectible card game’s history. As usual, the Secret Lair versions of the card feature updated artwork. The new art is by Skinner and seems to have a 1980s metal album cover-inspired aesthetic. Skinner’s heavy metal style definitely feels like a good fit for the theme and these classic cards.

From what social media users have shared so far, here is the lineup of cards included in the product:

Winter Orb

Worst Fears

Narset, Parter of Veils

Scrawling Crawler

Expropriate

The return of Winter Orb and Expropriate are definitely two of the highlights. Those cards currently resale at $12 and $15 respectively, which adds some pretty great value to the box. In terms of actual gameplay, there are interesting uses for all five of these cards. Using Narset, Parter of Veils to limit opponents from drawing more than one card per turn is a particularly brutal play, especially in high-powered (and occasionally janky) formats like Commander.

Although the So Salty set is at the official booth, there haven’t been any press releases or details shared about it quite yet. That means, outside of PAX East, there’s no way to know how and when players can get their hands on this drop.

Although the cards in the set are no use for standard-legal tournaments, many players would likely have a great time torturing their friends with these cards at casual games or in Commander matches. The boxes are currently on display at PAX East and attendees are reporting that these are Preview Units. It will be very interesting to see if the set gets an official release in early April.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally via Magic Arena. At this time, there is no official release date for the So Salty Secret Lair drop.