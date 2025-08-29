New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (8/29)

Ah, the warm comfort of another New Music Friday on this, the last one of August.

As summer begins to wind down, how about a small musical charcuterie of different sounds to kick off your weekend…

“Start Today” – Fall Out Boy

It’s hard to believe that Fall Out Boy’s From Under the Cork Tree is a whole twenty years old, but here we are… Elder millennials whose music has become dad rock, and with comfort insoles in our Vans and a bottle of emotional support ibuprofen in the glove box for before AND after concerts. (Sorry, that got away from me a little.)

ANYWAY… to celebrate the big anniversary of their breakthrough record, FOB has announced a special edition dropping later this year, which will include a ton of extras, like this cover of “Start Today” by legendary Chicago hardcore band Gorilla Biscuits.

We love seeing hometown boys champion one another.

“Crisco” – Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt is just so fuckin cool.

Two years after dropping his last record— Voir Dire, a collab album with The Alchemist — the ex-Odd Future rapper is back with a brand new solo project, Live Laugh Love. This week, he released a music video for the song “Crisco,” and it’s on some Nathan For You shit.

Trust me, just watch it.

“Slow Saturday” – Glimmer

I’ve often confessed my undying love for shoegaze, which I get makes me biased, but I’ll be damned if I don’t just love this dreamy, grungegazy new tune from the fellas in NY’s Glimmer.

It comes from their debut LP, Get Weak, which drops on October 3rd.

“Headbutt” – Igorrr

Never let it be said that Igorrr is nothing if not compellingly inventive.

The experimental French band, founded by frontman Gautier Serre, has a new album on the way — Amen, releasing on Sept. 19 from Metal Blade Records — and this week they offered up a new single, “Headbutt,” which is as exciting and entralling as metal can get.

“Space” – joan

Slowing things down a bit this week, I bring you “Space,” the new song from indie-alt-pop boys Joan.

It’s beautifully otherworldly; a meticulously crafted melody with soothing vocals… the kind of song that makes you fall more in love with whoever it reminds you of, or makes you hope for a love so spellbinding.

The duo’s new album, this won’t last forever, is due on September 25.