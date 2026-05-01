New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/01)

New Music Friday on the FIRST DAY of the month? What is this, an omen of some kind?

If so, it’s a good one because the caliber of music that has dropped this week is insanely high. It was very tough to boil it down to only five songs, but I feel really, really good about these five.

Videos by VICE

‘Blackberry Marmalade’ by Vince Staples

Play video

Vince “Motherf***ing” Staples.

There’s a part of me that feels fully unqualified to describe or “review” this song. Like, who the hell am I? There’s nothing I can do to enhance the listening experience.

But here’s what I will say about “Blackberry Marmalade”: It is a perfect track; flawlessly crafted from beginning to end. Vince is in magfificently rare form, and the indie-rock vibe running through it is such a great fit for his flow.

The real star of the moment might be the music video, however. It’s disturbingly violent, but it’s integral to the core of the song. It’s one of those things where you don’t HAVE to engage with it, but you know you should.

‘Icarus’ by Jutes

Play video

Jutes is nu-metal bro.

The Canadian singer has been blending Deftones-esque sounds into his music for years. But this new tune, “Icarus”, really feels like it’s intentionally paying homage to the Sacramento nu-gaze godfathers.

Starting with the slow, atmospheric guitar riff, right through to the melodiously ethereal chorus and bridge sections, Jutes has forged a true nu-metal jam for the nu-age.

‘Chance Encounters’ by The Menzingers

Play video

This new Menzingers song is somehow exactly what you want from them, and simultaneously a unique experience from the band.

It’s their familiar brand of brutally honest modern punk rock, but it also elevates their sound in a way that I wish I could better put my finger on. (I was like three tequilas deep when I wrote this, so I’m sorry if it doesn’t make sense, but I’m not deleting it.)

Stone cold sober: This is already one of the best rock songs of 2025.

‘Highs and Lows’ by Citizen

Play video

Citizen has often been a divisive band among post-hardcore/emo fans. Some people think that their sophomore album, Everybody Is Going to Heaven (2015), is one of the best albums of all time. (It’s me, I’m “some people.”) Others prefer their previous and latter records.

Well, we can all stop f***ing fighting because the band is back with new music that ticks every box and is genuinely exciting. This week, Citizen debuted the new single, “Highs and Lows”. It’s the first single off their forthcoming new album Halcyon Blues, due out in August.

The song is just beautifully melodic, with a lot of underlying darkness that they force into the light. You’ll have this one on repeat.

‘Quicksand’ by FIGHTMASTER

Play video

(Jesus, this week really is bringing heater after heater, man.)

E.R. Fightmaster, who can literally do anything, just dropped a brand new song: “Quicksand”, and it’s phenomenal. This is indie rock with purpose that you can feel pounding in your chest. And the folky elements make it deeply addictive. I’m obsessed.

The track heralds Fightermaster’s debut full-length album, Tolerance, out on June 5th.