New PS Plus Extra and Premium Games Are Available Today

April 21 is a big day for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers, with an impressive list of new games arriving for them to explore.

PS Plus Drops Huge Wave of Games Today

The April 21 drop for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers brings back Horizon: Zero Dawn, by popular demand, and upgraded to the Remastered version. The drop also includes a long list of other popular titles. Car and racing fans can dive deep into the world of The Crew Motorfest and explore the breathtaking Hawaiian archipelago, transformed into a premiere racing destination.

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Additionally, sports fans can check out Football Manager 26 Console with with gloriously upgraded visuals and on-pitch details, from lighting to cutscenes and stadiums, that bring new levels of depth and drama.

PS Plus Extra Tier

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5) Experience the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn with stunning new visuals and upgraded features. In a far future where colossal machines roam and rule the Earth, pockets of humanity survive in unique tribes among the lush, overgrown ruins of our long-lost civilization. Take up bow and spear as Aloy, a young machine hunter and outcast of her tribe, as she discovers her origins, the truth of this mysterious world, and her own destiny to save it from impending doom.

The Crew Motorfest (PS4, PS5) Race legendary vehicles in a never-ending festival of car culture. Explore the breathtaking Hawaiian archipelago, transformed into a premiere racing destination. From Honolulu’s city streets to rainforest trails, mountain roads and volcanic slopes, discover a wide variety of environments. Experience this motor paradise solo or with your crew, as you take the wheel of hundreds of iconic vehicles and participate in thrilling races, themed events and unique challenges. Whatever aspect of car culture you enjoy, there’s something here for you.

Football Manager 26 Console (PS5) In Football Manager 26 Console, football belongs to you and your vision. Savour the richest Match Day experience in series history with gloriously upgraded visuals and on-pitch details, from lighting to cutscenes and stadiums, that bring new levels of depth and drama. Every attack has more personality thanks to fresh motion capture and volumetric animations, while new controller shortcuts between highlights better empower you to tinker from the touchline. Immerse yourself in football’s most-watched league with the Premier League fully-licensed for the first time. It’s time to change the game.

WARRIORS: Abyss (PS4, PS5)

Squirrel with a Gun (PS5)

The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5)

Monster Train (PS5)

PS Plus Premium Tier exclusive

Wild Arms 4 (PS2) Their meeting was fate. Filgaia, a world left in ruins by a brutal war, stands still. Ten years have passed since peace was won — yet true healing has never come. Now, on these scarred lands, a new journey begins. Experience Wild Arms: 4 originally released on PlayStation 2, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.



Retro gaming fans will have to be at the Premium tier of PS Plus to enjoy included access to the new release of Wild Arms 4 on their modern consoles. This was an exciting surprise addition and it’s always great to see the Classics library get a bit of love from Sony during these monthly drops.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more PS Plus news and updates. Details about the May releases will likely arrive in a few weeks.

The full list of PS Plus Extra and Premium April 2026 games are available now to subscribers.