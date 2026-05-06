New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Details Leaked and It’s as Big as Final Fantasy 7 Remake

New details about the rumored Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake have reportedly been leaked online. If true, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 title will not be a remaster, but a full reimagining on the level of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Is a Massive Reimagining According to Leak

Screenshot: Nintendo

Back in March, we reported on a rumor that a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was releasing this year for Nintendo Switch 2. The surprising project was first leaked by prominent insider NateTheHate, who has a long track record of posting credible gaming industry leaks. However, we now supposedly have new details about the remake that have revealed the actual scope of the project.

Videos by VICE

Here are the key details from the leak:

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reportedly rebuilt from scratch

It’s said to be a full remake, not a remaster

The project has reportedly been in development since 2022

Monolith Soft rumored to be helping develop the game

Rumored to be announced during the June Nintendo Direct

Leak claims the remake could release at the end of 2026

This latest leak comes from Nash Weedle. The Nintendo content creator revealed the details on the May 6 episode of the Attack The Backlog podcast. Interestingly, Weedle claims that he had heard about Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake as far back as 2022. While a lot of this lines up with details from NateTheHate, we should take it with a grain of salt. However, Nash Weedle also made some other surprising claims about how the Zelda remake could get released.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Could Get Released in Two Parts

Screenshot: X

It should be pointed out that this portion of the leak seems to be speculation from Nash Weedle. So unlike the other leaked details we have so far, this appears to be an opinion. It’s not from a source. That said, according to Nash Weedle, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake might be so big in scope that Nintendo could split it into two parts. This would be similar to the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy.

The example he gives is that Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Part 1 would focus on child Link and would release in 2026. And Remake Part 2 would launch next year and be centered on Adult Link’s portion of the story. I know what you are thinking: this seems far-fetched. But then again, I remember Square Enix fans were pretty shocked when it was revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be broken up into three parts.

Play video

This latest rumor also seems to center around the idea that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is a massive reimagining on the same level as Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Interestingly, in the original leak, NateTheHate also described the game as being a “full remake” and not just a simple remaster. Although he didn’t say it was the same scope as the FF7 reimagining. So only time will tell how accurate this lates rumor actually is.