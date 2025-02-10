‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’ Reignited My Passion for Action Games, Even if It Isn’t the “Definitive” Version

The reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4 had me gasping for air. But the surprise release of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black was enough to steal every breath I had in my lungs. An Unreal Engine 5 remake of one of the greatest action games of all time? I’m in, inject this straight into my bloodstream. While it wasn’t apparent during the release if Black was going to be more like the OG or Sigma, it’s a perfect middle ground that encapsulates that action in a near-perfect package.

Cut Content Be Damned, ‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’ Is Still an Amazing Game

Sure, we don’t get to fight an Unreal Engine 5 Statue of Liberty in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. And we don’t have the hordes of enemies that the original game had. But as a great “in-between” point of the original release and its Sigma version, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is the perfect entry point for new and old fans. It’s visually stunning, offers intense, combo-based action, and flows beautifully throughout its runtime. And it’s also the perfect way to combat the fatigue I was facing when it came to action games.

You can ask anyone who knows me. Games like Dark Souls and even Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin are enough to get my heart pumping and blood flowing. But every once in a while, I just need that type of game that transports me back to the self-proclaimed golden age of action games. Games on that 7th generation of consoles just scratch a specific itch in the back of my brain. Bayonetta, Ninja Gaiden, and the like are just a few examples that immediately stick out, and Ninja Gaiden 2 Black just works.

Alternate characters, unlockable costumes, everything sits in a single package. There is no DLC. It’s all available for players to unlock through typical gameplay, and it’s glorious. But, honestly. Taking off the rose-tinted glasses beyond the spectacle, the Buddha and Statue of Liberty fights weren’t all that great. Ninja Gaiden 2 Black trims a lot of the fat. And makes it one of the best ways to play through this generationally excellent action game.

Now, as long as Phantom Blade Zero and Ninja Gaiden 4 kick ass, we’ll be cooking.