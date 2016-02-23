VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Nitehawk Truffle Popcorn Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 3-4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

3 ½ ounces|99 grams popcorn, popped according to package directions
1 ounce|28 grams melted butter
½ ounce|14 grams truffle oil
1 gram kosher salt
½ gram citric acid

Directions

  1. Pop the popcorn according to package directions and set aside.
  2. Whisk together the melted butter and truffle oil, pour over the popcorn, and toss to coat.
  3. Whisk together the salt and citric acid, sprinkle over the popcorn, and toss to coat (alternatively, if you have no citric acid, a quick squeeze of lemon juice will suffice). Serve warm.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE