Nitehawk Truffle Popcorn Recipe

Servings: 3-4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
3 ½ ounces|99 grams popcorn, popped according to package directions
1 ounce|28 grams melted butter
½ ounce|14 grams truffle oil
1 gram kosher salt
½ gram citric acid
Directions
- Pop the popcorn according to package directions and set aside.
- Whisk together the melted butter and truffle oil, pour over the popcorn, and toss to coat.
- Whisk together the salt and citric acid, sprinkle over the popcorn, and toss to coat (alternatively, if you have no citric acid, a quick squeeze of lemon juice will suffice). Serve warm.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.