No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis: ‘I Can Still Play Music’

As No Doubt gets closer to their Las Vegas Sphere residency, guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed an early-onset Parkinson’s diagnosis. He shared the news on Instagram, noting that while things have been difficult, there’s still some good news.

Dumont posted a video on April 12, 2026, in which he recalled the experience that led to his diagnosis. “Sharing a personal update. I’m doing well, many thanks for your support,” the caption read. He then said that he noticed symptoms several years ago, and after many doctors, neurologists, and tests, he got the Parkinson’s diagnosis.

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“It’s been a struggle,” he shared. “It’s a struggle every day, and I’ll make another video with details about what Parkinson’s entails. The good news is I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

No Doubt Guitarist Reveals Early Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Confirms He Can Still Play Music

No Doubt is scheduled for a residency at The Sphere from May 6 to June 13. Dumont confirmed that he would still take the stage with his bandmates. He began his video by discussing the upcoming shows, specifically the visuals. With an impressive display at The Sphere, No Doubt will showcase old photos and videos from past tours and performances, recalling memories and experiences from their decades-long career.

“It’s kind of made me think of how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years,” Dumont said. “And it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who’s come to our shows over the years.”

Dumont then disclosed his diagnosis, adding that he will post updates. “I’ve just been inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media,” he said. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

In the comments, Dumont’s No Doubt bandmates left words of encouragement. “My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother,” wrote drummer Adrian Young. Bassist Tony Kanal wrote, “Love you beyond words my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again.” Trombone player Gabriel McNair commented, “You are such a beautiful soul, Tom!! I love you so much and can’t wait get on stage with you!!”