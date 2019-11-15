Nobody Asked for Twinkies Cereal, but Here We Are

A collaboration between Post Consumer Brands and Hostess means that Twinkies Cereal has gone from an unrealized idea you had in the concourse outside a Dave Matthews Band concert into a real-life product you can buy.

The new Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal will be on store shelves before the end of the year, and it promises to bring “the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake” onto everyone’s breakfast table.

Videos by VICE

“In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite,” Josh Jans, Post Consumer Brands’ Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships, said in a statement. “Knowing that taste remains the No. 1 purchase driver of cereal, we conducted multiple consumer tests, and the new Twinkies Cereal delivered.”

Although the cereal does not have a cream filling, it does at least look like those shelf-stable snack cakes. (Neither Post nor Hostess have shared what the cereal’s texture is like, whether it will be soft and spongy, or a crisped-up version of the Twinkie.)

This Twinkies cereal will be the third collaboration between Post and Hostess; they’ve previously released a Honey Bun cereal, as well as a powderless cereal version of their Donettes-brand mini-doughnuts. (Post is also responsible for the Chips Ahoy!, Oreo O’s, S’mores, and Sour Patch Kids cereals).

In his book 37 or so Ingredients, photographer Dwight Eschliman showcased and snapped the —yup—37 or so ingredients that make up each Twinkies snack cake. (He also insisted that he’d never eaten a Twinkie.) It’ll be interesting to see how the bite-sized Twinkies’ ingredients list stacks up to the OG version, and whether they’ve inherited their namesake’s inability to decompose, ever.

The Twinkies Cereal should be in your local supermarket some time in late December. Go ahead and make an appointment with your dentist. And your dealer.