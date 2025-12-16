I Tried North Spore Functional Mushroom Coffee

I’ve been on a kick trying instant mushroom coffees and was excited to dip into the ground mushroom coffee category. I love my morning coffee and rely on dark grounds to taste good enough to take just a splash of milk—no sugar. I know I poured it perfectly when it turns a perfect caramel color. Coffee is what gets me out of bed in the morning and so far, none of the functional instant mushroom coffees have been able to replace my morning routine. So when I had the chance to try North Spore Functional Mushroom Coffee, I was excited to see if I finally found the product that would make me a convert.

What is North Spore Functional Mushroom Coffee?

North Spore’s Functional-5 Mushroom Coffee is a medium-roast Nicaraguan blend with five organic functional mushroom extracts: Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Turkey Tail. Each bag contains 12,000 mg of mushroom fruiting-body extracts, delivering approximately 500 mg per serving. The mushrooms are dual-extracted and made from 100% fruiting bodies with no fillers or grain.

The coffee is locally roasted in New England by North Spore, a company that began by growing mushrooms before moving into food products and grow kits. It is formulated to brew exactly like standard ground coffee using drip machines, pour-over, French press, or similar methods. The product contains only two ingredients—coffee and mushroom extracts—and is free from additives, sweeteners, and flavorings.

It comes in a 10-ounce bag and is designed to provide a simple, single-step way to combine daily coffee with a functional mushroom blend. North Spore says the blend is formulated to support mental clarity, steady focus, and an uplifted mood, offering longer-lasting energy without the usual caffeine crash.

Putting It to the test

Making It

Holding the bag of grounds gave me hope and when I unsealed it, the smell of coffee struck me – North Spore Function Mushroom Coffee is coffee first, mushroom drink second. Even the package design anchors it in the coffee category rather than a new wellness trend.

The smell of the ground beans is decidedly pleasant and in an entirely different category from instant mushroom drinks that either lean hard into the earthy mushroom experience or jam pack the formula with flavors and spices to cover up the mushrooms.

If you’ve ever brewed a pot of coffee, you know how to make this. The blend is designed to be brewed exactly like your regular grounds, so it slips easily into an existing routine without extra steps, frothers, or learning curves. I went with a 1 scoop to 1 cup of water ratio.

The Taste Test

First I tried it black. The taste was earthier than the smell but much less bitter than a traditional coffee. When I added milk, it was creamy and smooth and I got the caramel color I love. The medium roast comes through first—smooth, balanced, and pleasantly robust—while the mushroom extracts sit quietly in the background, adding a subtle earthiness rather than a noticeable flavor shift.

The energy lift is clean and clear and I didn’t have my usual coffee crash. I also didn’t feel jittery or notice bitterness in my stomach. Knowing that there are functional mushrooms in the mix makes the experience feel more thoughtful than chugging a regular cup of coffee (always check with your doctor before taking functional mushrooms to make sure you’re not allergic or have any potential negative interactions with medications).

Final Verdict

North Spore’s Functional Mushroom Coffee lands in that rare space where a functional blend still tastes like real coffee. It brews cleanly and delivers a steady, grounded energy that feels different from a typical caffeine spike. North Spore makes mushroom coffee easy to take.