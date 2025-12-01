Oasis Keyboardist Notes Band’s ‘Average’ Appeal in Spite of ‘Five-Star’ Touring Life

Oasis might have been touring under “five-star” conditions, but at their core, they’re just “average” guys. This is how keyboard player Christian Madden described the band in a post-tour Substack entry.

In a lengthy post, Madden reflected on joining the band for their Oasis Live 2025 reunion tour. “It really was special. The way we were treated was different too, particularly for me, fresh off a tour sleeping on a bus and eating sandwiches,” he recalled, offering some insight into how the band functions behind the scenes.

“This was an endless parade of five-star hotels and world-class catering with backstage riders that never seemed to run out, no matter how many people were pilfering them,” Madden continued, giving fans a clearer peek behind the Oasis curtain.

“I never expect to be treated well, and more often than not, I’m uncomfortable with it,” Madden added, per Music News. “I did gratefully accept the amazing run of extracurricular activities we enjoyed, though.”

Despite the high-profile accommodations, Madden says the Manchester boys are still very much working-class folks. “What I always found so appealing, though, was that it was a group of average-looking men, dressed like working people on a weekend out, of average rather than virtuosic musical ability, playing songs together,” he said.

“Nothing about it seemed unfathomable or unachievable,” Madden concluded. “You look at Oasis and think: ‘They’re just like me, I could be in that band.’ And for six months this year, I was.”

The Oasis Live 2025 Tour Concluded in November

Oasis’ big reunion tour kicked off in the U.K. in July. The band held their final concert of the trek in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 23. Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher teased that the band has plans beyond 2025.

“I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. See you next year,” Gallagher said as the band finished their Wembley Stadium concert on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Interestingly, the Oasis singer later teased that they could be playing more shows this year. On X/Twitter, a fan tweeted to Gallagher, asking if he is “sad that tour is ending soon?” The frontman replied, “I’m not actually, as I know things you don’t know.”

Another user then tried to get more info out of him, but he responded with: “Google it.”

For what it’s worth, I choose to take Liam Gallagher’s comments with several grains of salt because few musicians f*** around with the fans and the press more than he does.