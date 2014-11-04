ON DECK: Disciples





While they don’t travel the world promoting the teachings of a certain guy from Nazareth, the London-based Disciples are pushing a sound that’s still holy—with house! The group has shined through a number of successful remixes for the likes of MK and Lana Del Rey and their recent original tune “They Don’t Know” was chosen by another holy man—Pete Tong—as his essential new tune a couple months back.

In their next move towards promoting their teachings (and impressive DJ skills) the threesome has put down a stellar ON DECK with choice cuts from Shiba San, Huxley, Alex Niggemann, as well as a number of other mainstays of the moment. So whether you follow the teachings, or are tired of preaching, lock in to this hour sermon from Disciples and prepare to get #blessed.

Tracklist:

Disciples – They Don’t Know

Them Jeans – Git it (Kolombo Remix)

Hodgson – Babylon System

Piemont – Crowned

Shiba San – I Like You’re Booty

Huxley – Let it Go

Inner City/Kevin Saunderson – Big Fun (Full Intention 88 Mix)

Oxia – Domino

Holy Ghost! – Changing of the Guard (Andre Bratten Remix)

Joyce Muniz – Sleepless (Wehbba Remix)

Chus & Ceballos, DJ Chus, Pablo Ceballos, Leonardo Gonnelli – Soledad

Tapesh & Kant – What I Need

Alex Niggemann – Materium

“They Don’t Know” is out now on FFRR. Purchase on Beatport.



