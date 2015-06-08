ON DECK: Henrix

Henrix’s music screams Miami. Not only does the DJ and producer live in the Floridian mecca of dance music, but his latest single for Thrive Music, “Acid Rave Sex,” was actually written as a manifesto of sorts, responding to the Miami local government’s brash desire to shutdown Ultra Music Festival back in 2014. Luckily for us all that didn’t happen, and Ultra continues to shine as a pinnacle of modern dance culture, as does Henrix’s own career.

Evident in the June 3 release of “Acid Rave Sex,” as well as his ON DECK mix, Henrix’s style (which has been featured on labels like Mixmash, Cr2, and Size), flaunts the high-octane percussion and synth-driven big-room breakdowns one would experience while losing their shit at the main stage of a festival like Ultra. I.E—listening to this mix is probably the closest you’ll get to Ultra-level of madness of a Monday afternoon.

Videos by VICE

So hit play on this beasty hour-long rundown of anthems, and you’ll be feeling like its 5PM at Bayfront Park in no time. Selfie sticks still prohibited though, sorry guys.

TRACKLIST:

Henrix – Big Spender

Alcatraz – Giv Me Luv (Victor Porfidio Remix)

Danny Howard – Bullet (Original Mix)

Leroy Styles vs Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano – Karusell

Michael Calfan – Treasured Soul (Kryder & Genairo Nvilla Remix)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Vs. Ummet Ozcan – The Hum (Henrix Remix)

Fonzerelli vs Henrix – Moonlight Party Living Without You (Henrix Mashup)

Digital Lab Vs. Henrix – Drop Low

Henrix & Adrien Mezsi – BRUH

Henrix – Acid, Rave, Sex

Tiesto vs Twoloud vs Hozier – Take Me To Home (Paul Ahi Edit)

Beyonce – 7/11 (Jack U Remix) W/ Kanye West – All Day (Henrix Edit)

Thomas Gold – Remember W/ Prodigy – Omen

Steve Angello – Knas (Dillon Francis Bootleg) W/ Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg – Next Episode

Flosstradamus & GTA Ft. Lil John – Prison Riot

Jay -Z – Big Pimpin (Kid Cedek Vs Niko Javan Remix)

Jump Around (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix W/ Deorro & Dirty Audio – Hit It

OneRepublic – Counting Stars (Warren Remix)

Eric Prydz – Generate

Henrix is on Facebook // Soundcloud

