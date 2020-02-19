Orange Madeleines Recipe

Makes about 2 dozen
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour, sifted
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon orange extract
1 orange
8 tablespoons|113 grams|1 stick unsalted butter, melted
½ cup|75 grams bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- Place the sugar and eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat until light and fluffy, then add the orange extract and 1 teaspoon of orange zest. Add the butter and whisk until combined, then stir in the dry ingredients. Transfer to a piping bag and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Heat oven to 400°F. Pipe the batter into a madeleine mold, about ⅔ full. Bake until light, about 6 to 7 minutes. Cool completely.
- Meanwhile, place a small heatproof bowl over a small bowl filled with about 2-inches water. Place over medium heat and add the chocolate to the bowl. Melt the chocolate, then dip the madeleines halfway in the melted chocolate. Zest more orange over the chocolate and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet to set.
- Dust confectioners’ sugar over the top before serving.
