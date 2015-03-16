Now You Can Put on a Light Show with Your Shoes

L.A. Lights were pretty great (and perhaps the original wearable), but they have nothing on Orphe. The light up sneakers, seen in the video below, use motion sensors, microprocessors, and hundreds of LEDs to put a full-color light show on the soles of your feet. Designed by Japanese startup No New Folk, the prototypes respond both to movement and a programmable app. The result is part music visualizer, part light painting tool, though the designers also see potential for the sneakers to one day function as game controllers or musical instruments.

No New Folk is showing off Orphe at SXSW through March 18, and is currently fundraising through IndieGoGo, where the early bird price tag is a cool $270.

