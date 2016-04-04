OSP: Operation Save Pay-Per-View

Had the announcement of light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s withdrawal from UFC 197 been an April Fools Day prank, it would have been hilarious. The MMA universe scoffed at the claims that ‘DC’ had suffered an injury because the news fell on a day that is infamous for practical jokes, but soon they were wishing it was all a humorous hoax rather than rematch ruining fact.

Two days ago, Dana White announced that Jon Jones would meet sixth-ranked light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux for an interim title fight in Cormier’s place. The opponent seemed like an unlikely first choice for the contest, but as the UFC president explained, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson was unable to fill in for Cormier as he had just undergone a surgery.

White told SportsCenter: “The number one choice would be Anthony Johnson, who is the number two ranked guy in the world and a fight that everybody wants to see. But, Anthony Johnson just had surgery on his mouth and can’t even put a mouthpiece in for at least three weeks.”

He added: “The one thing we’ve learned in the 16 years in this business is you never know what’s going to happen. Anything is possible when two guys get in there. Jon Jones and OSP have never faced off before. Number one versus number six. Two big, strong, athletic, explosive guys. Anything is possible.”

The main selling point to UFC 197 is the return of the dethroned champion, Jones. It is undeniable that Cormier would have made for a better opponent given their rivalry and the fact that he is currently holding the title that ‘Bones’ never lost. Yet, losing Jones would have been far more detrimental the selling power of UFC 197.

Jones’ Previous Reluctance with Replacements

Jones famously caught a lot of heat for turning down Chael Sonnen as a replacement for Dan Henderson when he pulled out of their scheduled scrap at UFC 151. Dana White publicly lambasted his champion for not accepting what could have been a career altering bout had he come up short. At UFC 196, Conor McGregor highlighted the danger of switching opponents and weight classes when Nate Diaz submitted him in the second round of their main event clash.

Interestingly, the returning former light-heavyweight king posted on Instagram just hours before OSP was announced as his replacement with similar division jumping aspirations as the Irishman.

“Hey, you all know I’m not into taking last-minute fights,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s not the way me (and) my trainers do things, but this last year has been real crazy and I feel like I owe my fans so much. So UFC, what do you got, a heavyweight, light heavyweight? It doesn’t matter. Let’s keep this going, send ’em my way.”

It’s not completely beyond the realms of possibility to think that Jones had a good idea who his potential opponents could have been at that stage. Like the rest of the world, he fancies his chances against the former college footballer.

And it’s not that OSP isn’t a capable fighter. Cody Donovan, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and Patrick Cummins will all testify to the power that Knoxville Martial Arts Academy proponent has to offer. But it’s not OSP’s skillset that makes him an improbable victor at UFC 197, it’s Jones’ excellence.

Having become the consensus greatest fighter the sport has ever seen during his reign at the top of the 205 lbs bracket, we have been desperate to see his return since his suspension and subsequently being stripped of the title. Since his last outing in January 2015, ‘Bones’ has become beef with his new dedication towards his strength and conditioning regime, which only makes the prospect of return even more exciting for the MMA fans.

Risk versus Reward

The most important thing for UFC and Jones is the paycheck that comes along with his name being attached to UFC 197, but that won’t be a surprise to any of you. No doubt, ‘Bones’ misses having a belt wrapped around his waist too, and I’m sure his interim status will prove to be a nice bonus should he do as predicted and win on April 23rd.

That being said, as mentioned earlier, Jones is taking a significant risk by taking on OSP. Of course the challenger could completely shock the world and pull off another quick knockout, but he doesn’t necessarily have to win to damage Jones’ stock.

Jones could have edged a close decision against Cormier and the MMA world would still hold him aloft as the best in the world given the his rival’s wins since their meeting. With the lower-ranked Saint Preux stepping in to replace him on short notice, people are now anticipating a showcase performance from the returning Jones, and probably a highlight reel finish to boot. While the new opponent doesn’t offer as much as Cormier in terms of a challenge, the pressure will certainly on for Jones to pull off something spectacular in three weeks time.