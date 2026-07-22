Japan-Exclusive PlayStation Game from 1997 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

A Japan-exclusive PlayStation game called The Conveni is being released on Nintendo Switch 2. Nearly 30 years after its original console debut, the charming store-management sim will officially become available in North America for the first time.

Japan-Exclusive PlayStation Game The Conveni Comes to Switch 2

Screenshot: Hamster

Developer Hamster has announced that The Conveni will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 starting on July 23, 2026. The studio revealed that it was resurrecting the 1997 store-management sim as part of its Console Archives series.

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The Conveni was originally released for PC in 1996 before being ported to PlayStation and Sega Saturn in 1997. However, the console versions were exclusive to Japan and never received an official North American localization.

Screenshot: Hamster

“The Conveni was released by Human in 1997 for a 32-bit home console. This simulation game lets you experience the management of a convenience store, from assessing the actions of rival stores, local needs, and product demands, to managing the entire business and conducting sales activities such as in-store sales.”

If you haven’t heard of The Conveni, that is totally understandable. The store-management sim was previously released exclusively in Japan and never received an official North American release. Its Switch 2 launch will therefore mark the first time the 1997 PlayStation game has been officially available to North American players.

Screenshot: Hamster

The Conveni will launch digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on July 23 for $11.99. While that might seem like a steep price to some, it’s kind of a steal for hardcore game collectors. Technically, you can buy used PlayStation copies on eBay for around $8.99 to $10. However, those copies are region-locked and cannot normally be played on North American PlayStation consoles.

Hamster also released a trailer for The Conveni’s Switch 2 release. Unfortunately, it confirms that the game will be entirely in Japanese. That shouldn’t be too surprising, given that the game was exclusive to Japan and was never localized for North America. So, if you do decide to check this one out on Switch 2, just know that it won’t have English language options available.

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Interestingly, The Conveni franchise later appeared on Nintendo DS. However, like the original game, that installment was also exclusive to Japan. So, while this Switch 2 release is just a straight-up port, it’s a pretty big deal for game collectors and preservationists, as it will finally give North American players easy access to the game for the first time. Plus, the game does look incredibly charming in its trailer.

The Conveni launches digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on July 23, 2026, for $11.99. Although it will only support Japanese, its modern release gives North American players a much easier way to experience the charming store-management sim nearly 30 years after its original console debut.