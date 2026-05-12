Overwatch Fortnite Crossover Officially Announced – Release Date & Skins Confirmed

An Overwatch Fortnite collab has officially been announced, and is releasing soon. According to an Epic Games teaser, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 will be themed around the Blizzard hero shooter. Here are the Overwatch Fortnite skins being added to the game, and when they go live in every region.

Overwatch Fortnite Officially Confirmed for Act 3 “Answer the Call”

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we reported back in February, Overwatch Fortnite skins had been leaked online by dataminers. The major crossover never came out, though, which led some to believe that it had been scrapped. However, Epic Games has now officially confirmed the Overwatch collab with a teaser for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3.

Videos by VICE

According to the trailer, Fortnite Act 3’s title is “Answer the Call,” a reference to Overwatch, while the official teaser image is a silhouette of D.Va. Following the official announcement, popular dataminers then revealed the full roster of Overwatch Fortnite skins coming to the game, as well as its release date.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

According to dataminer HypeX, the Overwatch Fortnite collab release date is Thursday, May 14, 2026. This is also when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 “Answer the Call” goes live. Based on the marketing, it appears that Act 3 will specifically be themed around the Blizzard hero shooter.

As far as when the Overwatch skins will be added to the battle royale, they should be featured in the item shop reset at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. Trying to figure this out with time zones can be a bit tricky. For your convenience, we’ve made a table below that shows when the Overwatch cosmetics will be available in every major region:

Region Release Time North America (PT) May 14 at 5:00 PM PT North America (ET) May 14 at 8:00 PM ET Canada (ET) May 14 at 8:00 PM ET United Kingdom (BST) May 15 at 1:00 AM BST Europe (CEST) May 15 at 2:00 AM CEST Japan (JST) May 15 at 9:00 AM JST Brazil (BRT) May 14 at 9:00 PM BRT Australia (AEST) May 15 at 10:00 AM AEST New Zealand (NZST) May 15 at 12:00 PM NZST

All Overwatch Fortnite Skins Confirmed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games, Blizzard

Technically, Epic Games has only confirmed D.Va as one of the Overwatch Fortnite skins. As we mentioned above, a silhouette of the popular Tank Hero can be seen in the official teaser trailer. However, dataminers have recently confirmed that the Overwatch Fortnite crossover will feature a total of four cosmetic skins.

Here are the Overwatch Fortnite skins that will reportedly be featured in Act 3 according to HypeX:

Mercy

D.Va

Tracer

Genji

Screenshot: X @HypeX

As far as pricing goes, the skins will likely be sold in a discounted bundle or individually. Interestingly, leakers originally claimed that Tracer was going to be in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass. However, the crossover reportedly got delayed after being leaked. This isn’t 100% confirmed though, so it’s mostly speculation.

Regardless, the Overwatch collab will be released on May 14, 2026, and is finally confirmed after months of leaks and rumors.