Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Might Have One Live Performance Left

It’s been years since Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath performed live, but that might soon change. Nearly five years after The Prince of Darkness’ last performance on New Year’s Eve in 2018, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler teased that the iconic heavy metal band might have something in the works for a proper farewell.

“I very much doubt [there would ever be a full-on reunion]. Maybe a one-off show,” Butler said in an interview with Lifeminute. “Ozzy was talking to me about when he does his farewell concert – which he still wants to do, he’s dying to still get out there and play – and he suggested at his very final concert, for the four of us to get up on stage and maybe do three or four songs together.”

Butler then added that this performance “would be it, finished. But definitely no more tours. It would be just a one-off thing.”

Black Sabbath was founded in 1968 by Butler, Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, and drummer Bill Ward. Osbourne formally left the band in 1979 and went solo. In 1997 he rejoined Black Sabbath and in 2013 the band released their final album, 13.

Notably, due to contract disputes, Ward did not play on 13 or join the band during their final tour. At this time, final performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are just speculative, but if they do happen it would be a great way for the entire original band to say goodbye to their countless lifelong fans.