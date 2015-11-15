French Police Reportedly Make Arrests During Overnight Raids Around the Country

FOLLOW THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE AFTERMATH OF THE PARIS ATTACKS HERE.



11:30pm ET: French Police Reportedly Make Arrests During Overnight Raids All Over the Country

French antiterrorism police units reportedly conducted coordinated raids all over the country overnight, including in a Paris suburb. According to French news channel iTele, at least three people were arrested in an operation involving about 200 officers.

Among the areas reportedly raided were Bobigny, a suburb of Paris; Calais, on the English Channel; Grenoble, a city in the southeast; and Toulouse, about 100 miles from the Spanish border. A photo taken in Toulouse appears to show several police vans traveling in a convoy.

5:04pm ET: France Says It Bombed Islamic State Command Post and Training Camp in Raqqa

The French Defense Ministry has released a statement about the airstrikes on the Islamic State’s de facto capital:

“The first target that was destroyed was used by Daech (Islamic State) as a command post, recruitment center and to stock weapons and ammunition. The second target housed a terrorist training camp.”

A total of 12 aircraft — including 10 fighter jets — took off from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and dropped 20 bombs, the statement said.

France said the operation was carried out in coordination with US forces, and struck sites previously identified during French intelligence-gathering missions.

4:36pm ET: Young Belgian Suicide Bomber Reportedly Fought for the Islamic State in Syria

There is little information at this point about Bilal Hadfi, one of the suicide bombers identified Sunday by French investigators. Hadfi, who was 20, is one of the three men who blew themselves up Friday outside the Stade de France, on the outskirts of Paris. Hadfi reportedly lived in Belgium before traveling to Syria to fight for the Islamic State.

3:44pm ET – France Says It’s Bombing the Islamic State in Raqqa

Airstrikes confirmed by French defense minister:

More: French jets hit command centre and control centre, jihadi recruitment centre, munitions depot and a training camp. — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane)November 15, 2015

3:28pm ET – Islamic State Reportedly Bombarded by Airstrikes in Raqqa:

Syrian activists report that 30 airstrikes have hit Raqqa, the Islamic State’s de facto capital:

Reports from inside Raqqa are virtually impossible to confirm. Other unverified reports on Twitter have described gunfire and power outages today in the Islamic State stronghold:

Ben Rhodes, the US deputy national security adviser, said on Sunday that the US will work with France to intensify the coalition air campaign that has targeted the Islamic State in both Syria and Iraq.

“Clearly there’s going to have to be an intensification of our efforts,” Rhodes said in an interview NBC’s Meet the Press during the G20 summit in Turkey. “What we’re doing here at the G20 in part is seeking to gain additional contributions from some of our coalition partners, so that we’re able to bring more force to bear on that effort.”

France launched its first airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria in late September.

“Clearly they want to energize their efforts,” Rhodes said. “We’re confident that in the coming days and weeks working with the French we will be able intensify our strikes against ISIL (Islamic State) in both Syria and Iraq to make clear that there is no safe haven for these terrorists.”

2:41pm ET- The Scene Outside the Memorial Service for Victims at the Notre Dame Cathedral

The army patrols the streets outside Notre Dame as a service for victims takes place inside — Daniel Bateman (@DanielBateman)November 15, 2015

2:17pm ET – Firecrackers May Have Caused Panic in Paris

Just before 7pm local time, panic gripped crowds in several parts of central Paris.

Witnesses said they heard detonations near the St. Paul metro station, located near the Le Marais neighborhood. At the same time, hundreds of people fled the Place de la République, where Parisians were mourning Friday’s attack victims. At Rue Bichat, a street that came under attack on Friday, people were also running everywhere and police were yelling for people to disperse. All turned out to be false alarms.

VICE News reporters arrived on the scene at the St. Paul metro station about 10 minutes after the panic, and spoke with several people who said the commotion was caused by firecrackers going off.

The situation is back to normal in St. Paul, and people have gathered again in Place de la République. There have been several false alarms since the attacks on Friday, including an incident on Saturday night when the Eiffel Tower neighborhood was on lockdown.

1:57pm ET – AP Reports Attacks Were Planned by Islamic State in Raqqa

The Associated Press reports that senior Iraqi intelligence officials say they warned France and other coalition countries last week about an imminent terror attack being planned by Islamic State.

The AP says the Iraqis sent a dispatch warning that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had ordered an attack on coalition countries fighting in Iraq and Syria, as well as on Iran and Russia, “through bombings or assassinations or hostage taking in the coming days.” Four Iraqi officials said France was specifically warned about a potential attack.

AP reporting Iraqi intel details on Paris attack:- planned in Raqqa- 24 involved — Priyanka Boghani (@priyankaboghani)November 15, 2015

1:37pm ET – Two More Attackers Identified, Including 20-Year-Old Suicide Bomber

French authorities say they used fingerprints to identify two more attackers who died on Friday. Both are French nationals and residents of Belgium.

One was born on January 22, 1995, and was involved in the suicide attacks carried out near the Stade de France. The other, born July 30, 1984, carried out a suicide attack at Comptoir Voltaire, a cafe on Boulevard Voltaire. Efforts to identify the remaining attackers are still ongoing.

1:11pm ET – Panic Near Le Marais and Place de La Republique

Two separate incidents in central Paris caused a panic just now. There were unconfirmed — and apparently false — reports of gunshots at Rue de Rivoli near Le Marais. The crowd at Place de La Republique, the site of a large vigil, also quickly dispersed for reasons that remain unclear. Both incidents were apparently false alarms.

BREAKING: Authorities clear Paris’ Republique plaza, which was filled with mourners, no reason given. — The Associated Press (@AP)November 15, 2015

I’m told somebody dropped a suitcase in the square and ran, causing the panic and police reaction. Maybe a hoax. A horrific one if so. — NickdMiller (@NickdMiller)November 15, 2015

The terrifying moment that a false alarm panicked crowds at the Place de la Republique in central — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane)November 15, 2015

International media: false alert. No shooting, no gun shots in Le Marais. Via — Agnes Poirier (@AgnesCPoirier)November 15, 2015

12:16pm ET- French Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant, Manhunt Underway

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Abdeslam Selah, a 26-year-old Belgian-born man wanted in connection with the attacks. The warrant says Selah is “dangerous” and civilians should not attempt to approach him. Witnesses are asked to contact a hotline in case of any sightings.

[AppelàTémoin] La #PJ recherche 1 individu susceptible d’être impliqué ds les attentats du 13/11/2015 #ParisAttacks pic.twitter.com/Gpr4MY1I53 — Police Nationale (@PNationale) November 15, 2015

He is one of three brothers that authorities believe were involved in the massacre at the Bataclan concert hall. Police suspect Selah rented a black Volkswagen Polo used by the gunmen. The French Interior said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that the attacks “were prepared abroad, by a group of individuals based in Belgium.”

12:08pm ET- Suicide Bomber Reportedly Fought for the Islamic State in Syria

An official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Washington Post that another assailant was Bilal Hadfi, a resident of Belgium known to have fought alongside IS in Syria.

11:57pm ET – Second Suicide Bomber at the Bataclan Identified

French investigators have identified the body of a second suicide bomber who took part in the assault against the Bataclan. The man is one of three brothers. One of the brothers was taken into custody in Belgium and is being held for questioning. Counter-terror units are still looking for the third brother, and an international arrest warrant has been issued for him.

11:02am ET- Scene From a Memorial Outside the Bataclan Concert Hall

A vigil near the Bataclan this morning:

Photo by Daniel Bateman/VICE News

10:29am ET- Video Shows Gunfire at Eagles of Death Metal Concert

Footage from inside the Bataclan concert hall shows the moment gunfire erupted while the American band Eagles of Death Metal were on stage:

For more on the attack and another video that shows police in a shootout with the gunmen, click here.

9:39am ET – More Info on Belgium Arrests — Police Said to Be Hunting Suspect Involved in Bataclan Theater Attack

A Belgian prosecutor says two of the attackers were Frenchmen who lived in Brussels, AFP reports:

Authorities are reportedly still searching for a French national who rented the Volkswagen Polo seen outside the Bataclan theater, where 89 people were killed. France’s BFMTV cited police sources as saying the man was “not among the seven dead attackers or the men arrested so far in Belgium.”

French authorities have said seven attackers were killed on Friday. In a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, the Islamic State mentioned “eight brothers carrying explosive belts and guns.”

8:51am ET – Seven Total Arrests Reported in Belgium

Per a Belgian official cited by the Associated Press:

BREAKING: Belgian official says 7 people detained in all in Belgium linked to the Paris attacks. — The Associated Press (@AP)November 15, 2015

8:22am ET – Death Toll Stands at 129 — More Details on Belgium Arrests and Bataclan Theater Attacker

-The Paris prosecutor announced that the latest death toll from the attacks stands at 129, with 352 people injured, including 99 with life-threatening injuries. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday morning that 103 out of the 129 corpses have been identified.

-The mayor of Molenbeek in Belgium confirmed on Sunday that five people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the Paris attacks. The area has been linked to jihadism before. It was home to Mehdi Nemmouche, a French national of Algerian origin who was arrested for fatally shooting three people and wounding a fourth at the Jewish Museum of Belgium in May 2014. Ayoub El-Khazzani, a 25-year-old Moroccan charged with attempted murder for a foiled attack on a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris in August, also spent some time in this area of Brussels.

-The mayor of Chartres, a suburb southwest of Paris, confirmed that Omar Ismail Mostefai was one of the attackers at the Bataclan theater. According to French newspaper Le Monde, Mostefai may have traveled to Syria during the winter of 2013-2014. Investigators reportedly have proof of him going to Turkey — the major gateway to Syria.

“We have to find out if there is an active network in Chartes or if Ismael Mostefai was a single individual with links with a Belgian network or else,” Chartres Mayor Jean-Pierre Gorges said.

Six of Mostefai’s relatives have been arrested, a standard procedure in terror cases, according to French police. The houses of Mostefai’s father and brother were searched on Saturday. Mostfai’s brother went by himself to the police station. “It’s crazy, it’s totally crazy,” Mostfai’s brother told AFP before turning himself in. He said he hadn’t spoken to his brother in years because of “family issues,” and that his sibling had settled in Algeria for a bit a few years ago.

7:06am ET, Sunday – Everything We Know So Far About the Gunmen Behind the Paris Attacks

-One of the attackers has been identified as Omar Ismaïl Mostefai, a 29-year-old French-Algerian. Mostefai was born in Courcouronnes, a suburb south of Paris, and lived in Chartres, about 100 kilometers southwest of the capital. He had a criminal record — but had never been jailed — and had been on the radar of French intelligence services since 2010, according to the Paris prosecutor. Authorities were reportedly able to identify Mostefai using a fingerprint pulled from a severed finger found at the Bataclan concert hall. Members of Mostefai’s family were detained on Saturday.

-Mostefai drove to the Bataclan in a Volkswagen Polo registered in Belgium, a link that authorities reportedly made using a discarded parking ticket. French media has reported that three of the attackers were from Brussels. On Saturday, police raided several locations and made at least one arrest in the Belgian capital’s Molenbeek neighborhood, which is home to a large community of immigrants from Morocco and Turkey.

Related: US Spy Agencies ‘Scrubbing Intelligence’ for Clues About Paris Attackers

-Police discovered three Kalashnikov rifles in an abandoned vehicle in Montreuil, a suburb east of Paris. The car — a black SEAT León — was reportedly used as a getaway vehicle. Citing police sources, the Telegraph reported that the attackers may have switched cars and fled toward Belgium, where three suspects were arrested near the border on Saturday.

-There’s a lot of speculation surrounding the Greek passport that French officials said was found near the body of one of the suicide attackers at the Stade de France. It’s still unclear whether the passport belonged to an attacker or a victim who happened to be in the area, and some reports have suggested the document may have been a forgery. Greek officials said the owner of the passport entered the country through the island of Leros on October 3. Serbia’s Interior Ministry reportedly said the holder of the passport crossed into Serbia in October and claimed asylum there.

Related: The Paris Attacks Could Make Things Even Worse for Syrian Refugees

-Ihab Badawi, Egypt’s ambassador to France, says the Egyptian passport found near the scene of the attack at the Stade de France belonged to a spectator — not an attacker. The passport holder was identified as Waleed Abdel-Razzak, who was seriously injured during the attack.

