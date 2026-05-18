Paul McCartney Explained One of the More Lascivious Rumors About Beatles Bandmate, John Lennon

Of all the Beatles rumors that have swirled over the years, there’s one that surpasses them all for its lasciviousness. According to lore, John Lennon once had a sexual experience with Brian Epstein, the man who managed the band from 1961 until he died in 1967.

Since Lennon died some years later, in 1980, that’s left Beatles singer/bassist Paul McCartney as the one who has often been asked about the alleged romantic tryst. It even came up during an interview with Howard Stern, once.

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With McCartney sitting in the studio, Stern said he had “heard the story that Brian Epstein gave oral sex to John Lennon.” He then asked McCartney if he knew “about that going on at the time.”

Brian Epstein is considered to be the man who molded the Beatles into the culturally dominating force they became

Replying with thoughtful cautiousness, McCartney explained, “I heard that story afterwards.” He then shared his personal “theory” about the rumor, which he understands is “unfortunately it’s not quite as sensational” as what some people might hope.

McCartney pointed to John Lennon being a very “political animal” who he thinks Epstein “fancied” a bit, so he offered to take him “on holiday to Spain.” Stern then interuppetd by quipping about the manager not being as forward with McCartney. “Tell you the truth, I would have gone,” the legendary rock star said honestly, explaining that he believes any young person would jump at the offer to go on a free international vacation.

As far as his “theory” on whether or not “anything happened” between Lennon and Epstein, McCartney said he “suspects not.” However, he does believe that Lennon used the opportunity to his advantage. “In my mind, John would have said, ‘Listen, you want to deal… deal with me… I’m the guy. I’m the leader. Just do it all through me.’ And I think John would take that opportunity like a little political maneuvering. I could see that.”

McCartney quipped that Lennon “wasn’t wearing a frock or something” when he returned from the Spain getaway

“When he got back,” McCarney continued, “nothing appeared to have happened.” He later noted, “The rumors came later because he’d gone on holiday with a gay guy, you know.”

The singer then confessed that he also had gay friends he traveled with, and no one ever conjured up rumors about them. “I went to Paris often with this gay friend of mine who was an art dealer.” When people would question McCartney’s decision, he said he simply pointed out that they were just good friends.

Finally, Stern supposed that “gay guys must have hit on” McCartney a lot, “especially in the early Beatles days. The iconic bassist admitted that this didn’t really happen, and that he’d personally never had a “gay experience,” believe it or not.