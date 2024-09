Servings: 1

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces rye whiskey

1 ounce sweet vermouth

3 dashes angostura bitters

cherries, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, stir the whiskey, vermouth, and bitters. Strain into a cocktail glass with one large ice cube or neat (with no ice). Garnish with the cherry.

From How-To: Make a Manhattan with Austin Hartman

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.