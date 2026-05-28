Persona 6 Protagonist and Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online

Concept art of the Persona 6 protagonist has reportedly leaked online. According to a credible insider, the images are not only real, but P6 may also now have a release date. Here is everything reportedly leaked about the Persona 6 protagonist, release window, and Xbox Games Showcase rumors.

Persona 6 Protagonist Concept Art reportedly Leaks Online

Screenshot: Atlus

This latest rumor first kicked off when supposed concept art of the Persona 6 protagonist surfaced on Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu. The sparked a wave of confusion at first, as it was initially claimed that P6 would actually have dual protagonists consisting of a boy and girl duo.

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In the leaked images, we see a young boy with a blonde bowl haircut, and a girl named Yoko Kusakabe (or Rinko) who has short black and red hair. However, credible insider lolilolailo took the ResetEra forums and confirmed that the blonde-haired boy in the concept art is actually the Persona 6 protagonist, and the girl is just a side character.

Screenshot: Reddit

The usually reliable SEGA/Atlus leaker then confirmed that the leaked Persona 6 images were real and clarified where they came from in a on the gaming forum. “The images are from a domestic/overseas outsourced animation team on Douyin. The leaker was fined ‘100,000 RMB’ for distributing images that were saved by other people.” If these images are in fact real, then they also appear to confirm Persona 6 takes place in Yokohama.

Screenshot: Atlus

Lolilolailo also claims that the Persona 6 release date is set for 2027. This is interesting because a leak that surfaced earlier this week made similar claims. However, that rumor also claimed that P6 would have dual protagonists that included a boy, and a black and red-haired girl.

Sound familiar? Assuming Lolilolailo is correct, it’s possible this other leak was just confused about the concept art featuring two characters. That said, here is everything that has reportedly been leaked about P6:

Persona 6 is reportedly “feature complete” and far along in development.

Persona 6 was allegedly delayed internally and is now targeting a 2027 release date.

P6 may feature dual protagonists, including a blonde male character and a female character with red and black hair. (However, new leaks suggest the blonde boy may actually be the sole protagonist.)

P6 is rumored to appear at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026.

Screenshot: Atlus

When I initially saw those leaks, I thought they were fake. But given that they line up with the new leaked images, and a usually credible insider now seems to be backing them up, they might actually be real. It also wouldn’t be too shocking to see Persona 6 be this far along in development, considering Persona 5 released over 9 years ago in 2016.

Finally, there is a rumor that Persona 6 will be revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2026. This has not been confirmed and is likely speculation based on these recent leaks. If true, though, we could see P6 soon Summer Game Fest. Of course we should keep our expectations in check. Everything leaked so far has not actually been confirmed and could still be fake.