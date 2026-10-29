Phantom Blade Zero Becomes Steam’s Most-Played Single-Player Game of 2026

Phantom Blade Zero has reportedly become Steam’s most-played single-player release of 2026, with over half a million concurrent players. S-GAME’s martial arts adventure is off to a massive start, and its player count could climb even higher heading into its first weekend.

Phantom Blade Zero Player Count Passes 500,000 on Steam

Screenshot: S-GAME, Valve

The Phantom Blade Zero player count is currently 587,128 according to SteamDB’s Steam Charts, which tracks active players. At the time of writing, that figure also represents the game’s highest recorded concurrent player count on the platform.

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To put that into perspective, Phantom Blade Zero now has the highest concurrent Steam player count of any single-player game released in 2026. Considering the action RPG only released a few hours ago, that is quite the impressive feat for S-GAME!

Screenshot: SteamDB

Of course, these numbers only cover Steam. With Phantom Blade Zero also available on PS5, its audience across platforms is larger than the Steam Charts figure alone shows. However, concurrent players shouldn’t be confused with copies sold, as the chart tracks how many users are playing at the same time.

Can Phantom Blade Zero’s Player Count Keep Climbing?

Screenshot: S-Game

With Phantom Blade Zero passing 587,128 concurrent Steam players on a Thursday morning, the next question is how much higher that number can go after Friday. Its first weekend could give more players a chance to jump in, potentially pushing its peak even further.

Even as I post this article, the Phantom Blade Zero active players has jumped another 50k in just half an hour! In fact the numbers are moving so quickly, that the record keeps being broken. Suffice to say, this is one of the biggest single-player game releases on Steam in 2026, and a major success story for Chinese developer S-GAME.

While we’ll have to wait to see where its player count eventually lands, Phantom Blade Zero has already attracted a audience. If it keeps this momentum going into the weekend, its current Steam record might not last very long.