Phyllo Pot Pie Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 hours

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

kosher salt

3-4 peeled carrots, diced into ½-inch pieces

2 ribs celery, diced into ½-inch pieces

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme

2 teaspoons dry rubbed sage

3 tablespoons sherry or white wine

several dashes freshly ground black pepper

2 russet potatoes, peeled, diced into ½-inch pieces

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups|710 ml vegetable broth

1 ½ cups|355 ml chickpeas

½ cup green peas

10 sheets thawed phyllo dough

spray bottle of olive oil, or 2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions

Author’s Note: Pot pie has got to be some sort of American dinner table warrior, after all, there aren’t many iconic dishes that survived the 70s! But the pot pie is still standing. And what is left to say about it? If you have ever walked in out of the cold, into a warm kitchen in which one was baking, then you understand that pot pie needs no words. But here are some anyway: tender pastry with a savory grav-ory filling; chock full of chickpeas, potato, carrot, celery, and peas.

Heat a large cast iron or oven-safe pan over medium-high (see note if you don’t have one). Add the onions and a pinch of salt and cook just until softened, about 3 minutes. Add carrots and celery and cook until the onions are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and sage (crushed in your fingers.) Cook for a minute or so, then add the sherry to deglaze the pan, along with salt and pepper. Let sherry reduce for a few minutes. Next, add the potatoes and vegetable broth. Cover the pan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat and let simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes. Be careful not to overcook them, you don’t want mushy potatoes. Heat the oven to 400 Fº. In a measuring cup, mix the flour into 2 cups|473 ml of water with a fork until no lumps are left. Slowly add the broth and flour mixture to the pot, mixing well. Let thicken for 5 minutes or so. Add the chickpeas and peas and continue to cook. In about 5 more minutes it should be perfectly thick but still smooth. Taste for salt and seasonings. While the oven is preheating and the stew is thickening, prepare the phyllo. Cut the stack into ribbons that are about 1 1½ inches wide and 6 inches long, give or take depending on the size of your sheets. Toss ribbons into a mixing bowl and use your hands to separate them as best you can. Now spray with oil and toss, to lightly coat. When the stew is ready, smooth it down with your spatula, and top with bunches of phyllo. Place in the oven and bake for about 12 minutes, until lightly browned. And serve!

