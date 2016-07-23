The Surprising Number of Middle-Aged White Men Who Think About Faking Their Own Deaths

The following is an excerpt from Playing Dead: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud. The new book by Elizabeth Greenwood examines what it’s like to fake your own death, the cottage industry that’s sprung up around making someone disappear, and the paper trails individuals construct in order to be “reborn”. In the passage below, the author explores how and why people fake their own demise and the differing ways that they go about it. Playing Dead came out out August 9 from Simon and Schuster.

Todd put me on Bluetooth when he called from the road on a Friday afternoon. He was on his way to a campground in Northern California. He had left work early to beat traffic and get a few hours to himself before his wife and his two daughters, ages ten and eight, arrived. A forty-nine-year-old software manager from Lafayette, California, an affluent suburb in the East Bay, Todd’s soft, nasally voice skewed more surfer bro. He called me from the car with the windows rolled down because he couldn’t talk to me at home or at the office. He couldn’t talk in front of anyone else because we were talking about how he thinks of faking his own death.

“The only way to do it is at sea or to get blown up,” he told me. “You do it on a boat and find someone to witness it. First, I’d take out an insurance policy so I’d be gone but would know my kids could get a college education. I would arrange a sailing trip somewhere in Southeast Asia and make it seem like there had been a drowning. I’d head to Thailand because you can live in Thailand for nothing. I’ve traveled there, and I know how easy it would be. You don’t need anything, not even papers. I wouldn’t want to take any money with me, but I’d have some on the side, a few thousand. Now I’d have to make money, and I would do it online. I know I could make enough money to support myself under the radar—untraceable internet ad sales or something. It’d only make about ten thousand dollars, but I could live off that, just me, in Thailand, easy.”

Todd described himself as “a cog in the wheel.” On the periphery of Silicon Valley, where billionaires are made overnight, Todd is uncomfortably in the middle. “The area isn’t great for my career, and technical jobs are hard to get,” he said plaintively. Depending on how hellacious the traffic, he spends fifteen to twenty hours a week commuting from the eucalyptus-lined suburb to his office in Marin County. As he sees it, “I will never be able to retire. Every penny goes into mortgage, family, bills. We will never be as comfortable as my wife wants.” Todd would be happy to spend his golden years living on a houseboat, but it’s not an option. “I mentioned that once to my wife, and she went ballistic,” he said. Todd has the life he thought he wanted: two healthy children, a wife, a house in the suburbs, and a good job. But he feels trapped. The idea of faking his own death provides fodder for his imagination during his commute and in front of his computer as he fantasizes about lazing on a Thai island, away from his responsibilities. Once, he Googled “faking your death” and was directed to the site wikiHow, on which someone had posted crude steps a person might take. Step one of the article instructs: “Decide whether you really want to do this.”

The thing that surprised me most about Todd was not that he wanted to fake his own death. I’d done the same Google search.

Faking your death—both as a concept and as an act people attempt with surprising frequency—first occurred to me several years earlier, when I was having dinner with my friend Matt. We had met teaching public school in the Bronx. That evening, as we sat in a cheap Vietnamese restaurant, I was feeling sorry for myself. I’d recently abandoned teaching to go back to school full-time, which meant foolishly taking out several dozen thousand dollars in student loans to heap upon the $60,000 debt from my undergraduate education, bringing the sum total to a bloated figure in the six digits. At the beginning of the semester, I felt alive and nourished and like I was on vacation after a career of corralling second graders. Then, a few weeks in, I realized what I had done. I’d screwed myself financially, big time (for the second time!), and had nobody to blame but the creep in the mirror.

In the dim crepuscular light of early winter, I was bemoaning my self-imposed financial plight to Matt, who was exhausted and smelled slightly like the syrup from the school cafeteria. He looked less than amused.

I revealed my latest vision of the future over greasy spring rolls:

“So the plan is to become, like, a towering luminary and highly sought-after public intellectual, and, I mean, my TED Talk alone will obviously pay back my private loans, but in the very off chance that the film offers don’t come knocking straightaway, I’ve come up with plan B: Belize.”

“What does that even mean?” Matt asked, his eyelids sagging after a day of coaxing eight-year-olds into mastering fractions.

“You know, just slip through the cracks. Find a sun- bleached country with a rickety government and no extradition policy and kick back on the beach, avoiding the feds for the rest of my life.”