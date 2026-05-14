Tove Lo Just Announces New Album ESTRUS Alongside 2026 Tour Dates

Swedish pop singer Tove Lo has just announced a string of tour dates along with a new album, ESTRUS, due September 18 on Pretty Swede Records/Virgin Music Group.

The tour in support of ESTRUS is a short one, for now, consisting of just five U.S. dates and a handful of European ones. The North American run kicks off September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Pinnacle before continuing on to Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

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After a Mexico City show on October 1, the singer will take a month or so break before hopping across the pond for the European and UK dates. Stops include Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Mallrat, Cobrah, and Rose Gray will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Tove Lo 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Presale for Tove Lo’s 2026 tour begins Monday, May 18 at 1 PM local time. Sign up here to secure your spot. General onsale will begin Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Tove Lo tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary ticketing market.

About Estrus

ESTRUS was recorded in collaboration with Ludvig Söderberg, Elvira Anderfjärd, and Luka Kloser in a small fishing village near where Tove Lo grew up. The 13-track album will touch on personal themes such as family strife and the singer’s struggles with an eating disorder.

The lead single, “I’m your girl, right?” offers a glimpse at what’s to come. Watch the official video below.

Tove Lo said about the album’s inspiration, “Estrus is an animal in heat. It’s primal. It’s my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There’s no good advice on this album…just a lot of feelings, no solutions. Because sometimes you’ve just got to dance it all out, right?”

ESTRUS track listing:

01. a lot of feelings, no solutions

02. I’m your girl right?

03. if I could I would

04. des fleurs x stromae

05. DNH

06. F.A.M.T

07. I’m the cake

08. the bad one

09. die for my art with a lonely heart

10. are we on a break

11. idiot

12. roomie

13. source of life

Play video

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Under The K Bridge * ^

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

10/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC *

11/05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse #

11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton #

11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National #

11/10 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia #

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle #

11/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

11/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum #

11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena #

* = w/ Mallrat

^ = w/ Cobrah

# = w/ Rose Gray