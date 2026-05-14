4 90s Rock Bands That Were Ahead of Their Time

The 90s were such a big time for music, what with the rise of grunge and the development of various underground rock genres. Consequently, a handful of bands from this era were way ahead of their time.

Sure, bands like Nirvana and Oasis were fundamental overall. But, you have to look tad closer to find the bands that set early genre precedents. Some of which wouldn’t pay off for decades. Scroll down to see a few of the bands that we think set important standards.

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Lifetime

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Formed in 1990, the fellas in New Jersey’s own Lifetime were breaking ground in the punk/hardcore scene in its most emo-formidable years.

The band’s 1993 debut album is a great example of the transcendent melodic elements they fused into their sound. It’s important because not a lot of bands were doing this at the time. However, if you want the real smoke, you have to jump to 1995 for their sophomore album, Hello B*stards. It’s raw and full of upbeat rhythms and bombastic melodies that soar beyond just being “punk rock.”

There are sounds on here that other bands wouldn’t really hammer out for almost a decade, making Lifetime truly ahead of their time.

Slowdive

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Slowdive was an absolutely crucial band in the rise of shoegaze, but there’s really another reason they were ahead of their time.

The shoegaze scene had started to take shape years before they formed in 1989. However, it was the way that these English kids expanded on the dream pop dynamics that set them apart. Slowdive didn’t just deliver the same wall-of-sound tones that shoegaze is known for.

Instead, they took a more tuneful approach and prioritized being harmonious. These days, you can hear a similar sound from bands like Fontaines D.C. and Inhaler, but Slowdive is who we should thank for it.

Kyuss

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When it comes to the stoner rock genre, it simply wouldn’t exist as we know it without Kyuss. These dudes were taking Motorhead’s riff intensity and blending it with Sabbath’s deep, smoky heaviness long before it was cool.

Having formed in the late 80s, they’re one of those rare bands that traversed the eras, bringing their influences into a whole new strategy for songwriting. Unlike their grunge peers, Kyuss paid homage to 70s rock more with carefully muted arpeggios and well-rounded low-end.

It’s obvious how ahead of their time they were, since members of the band went on to form Queens of the Stone Age (guitarist/vocalist Josh Homme, drummer Alfredo Hernández, and bassist Nick Oliveri). What better evidence could there be that Kyuss was on to something in the late 80s/early 90s that mainstream audiences wouldn’t be ready for until a decade later.

Deftones

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I’d written at great length about how much I adore the Deftones. (I know that I’m biased here.) Not only do I think the Sacramento rock band was ahead of their time in the mid-90s, I think no other band has ever successfully mimicked or matched their genius.

You could never get me to talk s**t about any of their albums. But, since we’re focusing on the 90s, I’ll say that their first pair of albums, Adrenaline (1995) and Around the Fur (1997), is one of the best career beginnings for any band.

The Deftones managed to captivate 90s rock and metal fans with a loud, fuzzy, unrelenting resonance that was hard to pinpoint. No one sounded like that. It was deeply compelling and unique, qualities they continue to have to this day.