PlayStation Plus Has a Hell of a November (2024) Lineup

I wouldn’t say the monthly PlayStation Plus options have been slacking lately. But it’s been a while since I saw all three games and said, “Wow, okay! I’m interested in all of them!” So, November 2024’s PlayStation Plus choices are as follows! Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note Killer Within.

Of the choices, I’m most excited for Death Note Killer Within (which I already had a major geek moment over). I’d be hyped for Ghostwire: Tokyo, but I bought it a few months ago. I’m a little salty over the fact that I spent money when it was “free” later, but, hey. I’m never gonna pass up the opportunity to reward a development team for great work!

Videos by VICE

As for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, though I’m known for not enjoying racing games, I’m into this one! What I need for racing games is a gimmick. If it’s straight racing with no bells and whistles, I’m not going. But Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 has enough key-jangling distractions to keep me entertained and eager to race!

Screenshot: Milestone

PlayStation plus’ November lineup is revealed

All three games will be available to download on November 5. Of course, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to take advantage of such a bountiful month of “free” gaming! “Ghostwire Tokyo is probably the most underrated game of this generation. I got the platinum for it and had a great time doing it. I never try to do that with any game. Free is a no brainier,” one YouTube commenter says.

A few people also mentioned that Ghostwire already had its time as a “free incentive” when it was brought to (and disappeared from) PS Plus’ “Extra” tier. I’d complain about that, but Ghostwire deserves to be played by as many people as possible! You get a mulligan this time, Sony.

There’s also a consensus that PlayStation has been killing the Plus Monthlys lately. Which is true! Last month, it was WWE 2K24, Dead Space (2023 remake), and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Hopefully, the streak of great games continue into 2025 and beyond!