PlayStation Store Spring Sale Shows Different Prices for Players, Sparking Dynamic PS5 Pricing Concerns

Players are reporting that the PlayStation Store Spring Sale is using dynamic PS5 pricing in North America. According to many US-based players, they are being charged more for the same game as other accounts.

Players Report Different Prices in PlayStation Store Spring Sale

Screenshot: PlayStation

In early March, we reported that Sony was testing dynamic PS5 pricing in various global markets. While PlayStation had already been running similar tests in a few countries since 2025, the program had reportedly been expanded at the start of this year. However, the new pricing scheme might have just arrived in North America.

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According to multiple reports from US-based players, the PlayStation Store Spring Sale is allegedly using dynamic pricing for its discounted games. One of the first to report this was the popular ‘Cheap Ass Gamer’ account. In a post on X, the video game deals site claimed that one of their accounts was being charged “$26.99” for Astro Bot, despite other accounts being charged $39.59 for the same title.

Screenshot: X @videogamedeals

“Guessing PSN has dynamic pricing on the North American PSN Store now. People are seeing $39.59, while I see $26.99. Sorry about that. Will need to log out and in now. Thanks Sony.” According to CAG, they believe the lower price is the result of his account rarely buying games on PSN.

So it appears players who actively purchase PS5 games on the PlayStation Store are being charged more than those that don’t. Doing the rough math, that means some players are getting a 55% discount on Astro Bot during the Spring Sale, while others are only getting a 34%. This is a pretty big difference.

US Players Call Out Dynamic PS5 Pricing

Screenshot: PlayStation

It wasn’t just Cheap Ass Gamer who were reporting the different pricing schemes during the annual event. A flood of US-based players took to social media to claim that the PlayStation Store Spring Sale was featuring different pricing, depending on the user. Many Sony fans claimed that friends or family were seeing cheaper prices than their active PlayStation account.

“Can confirm, welcome to the digital-only future, folks. I have bought 2 digital games & 3 DLCs on PSN in my life but currently have PS Plus. Seeing the higher price,” a user on X wrote. Another PlayStation fan reacted, “Need the EU and FTC on Sony’s a**, this can’t be legal.” One frustrated user simply vented, “Such scumbag behavior.”

Sony Has Not Confirmed Dynamic Pricing in North America

Screenshot: PlayStation

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if this new dynamic PS5 pricing is impacting all games currently discounted in the PlayStation Store Spring Sale. However, it appears that active Sony players may want to create a new account on their PlayStation 5 just to check if they can get a better deal.

It should also be pointed out that Sony has not officially confirmed that dynamic pricing is being implemented in North America. So most of these accounts are reports from players themselves. For what it’s worth, we were able to confirm the different pricing using two separate accounts. But only for Astro Bot specifically.