‘Please Fetch Me My Dagger’: Did My Chemical Romance Just Tease New Music?

My Chemical Romance hasn’t released a new song since 2022, and it had been eight years since their last new music before that. Now, the band is teasing something big for July 11th at midnight, and some have speculated it could be a new single.

In a new Instagram post, the band uploaded an image that appears to be stylized like security camera footage, with an object that has three bright, shining lights. A timestamp on the image reads “07:11:25:00,” which NME suggests might indicate that there is something coming at midnight (July 11). Notably, MCR is scheduled to kick off their new tour, Long Live The Black Parade, in Seattle tomorrow.

Notably, the designer of the cover of MCR’s 2022 single, “The Foundations of Decay,” posted the same image on their Instagram Stories thread, along with a dagger and eyes emojis, so this is further evidence that the band could be teasing a new song, which some fans have pointed out.

“Not sure if there’s going to be a new album, but at least one new song,” one person commented. “My claims are based on my hopes.” Someone else pointed out that the dagger symbol was seen during MCR’s 2024 When We Were Young Festival, offering: “Weren’t there swords in the light projections on stage that everyone was debating the meaning of afterwards?”

Still, not everyone is convinced, as a third person asserted, “This is obviously about the tour starting tomorrow, why is everyone convinced this is a new album.”

I would argue, it’s also entirely possible that the band drops some unreleased previously recorded material… but I guess we’ll just have to wait until tonight to find out what exactly is being teased.

The sold-out Long Live The Black Parade tour starts July 11 in Washington state, and then makes its way through the U.S. over the next couple of months before ending in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 13. After that, they’ll head down to South America and Asia in 2026.