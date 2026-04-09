Pokémon Champions Dev Responds to Backlash With Major Bug Fix Update Coming Soon

The developers of Pokémon Champions have responded to player backlash by promising to fix many bugs currently in the game. According to The Pokémon Company, a major patch will be coming to the online multiplayer soon. Will we get a Switch 2 update to address performance issues as well?

Pokémon Champions Dev Responds to Backlash With Bug Fix Plans

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It’s only been a few days since Pokémon Champions launched, and reactions to the online multiplayer have so far been pretty mixed. From missing features to massive Pokémon roster limitations, many trainers have not been that impressed with the free-to-play multiplayer title. However, following online backlash, the game’s developer responded online with a post addressing fans.

Videos by VICE

In a post on X, The Pokémon Works acknowledged that Pokémon Champions has many bugs and issues that they will be fixing soon. “We have published a notice regarding the issues confirmed so far. For confirmed issues, we plan to fix them in future data updates or maintenance.” The studio then wrote out a list of all the game’s known issues, which we’ll post below.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

All Pokémon Champions Bugs and Issues Being Fixed

Leech Seed description error: Incorrect: 1/16 max HP damage Correct: 1/8 max HP damage



Note: Battles already use the correct calculation.

Battles already use the correct calculation. Mega Evolution turn order bug: If both players Mega Evolve on the same turn, turn order may behave incorrectly.

Incorrect gender labels: Some Pokémon show wrong genders in the tutorial and published Coordinate Teams (visual issue only).

Lightning Rod issue: When affected by Encore, Lightning Rod may fail to activate correctly.

Move selection lock bug: Pressing B while hovering over Mega Evolution in move details may prevent move selection. Temporary fix: Open and close the surrender menu using the “-” button.

Fixed issue: Communication errors with Pokémon HOME transfers have been resolved.



Pokémon Champions Players Frustrated With Missing Features and Performance

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

One of the biggest issues players have with Pokémon Champions is the Switch 2 performance. The game appears to run at 30 FPS and has many stuttering issues. I can vouch for this personally, as my game struggled to run smoothly in the game’s opening tutorial section alone!

Another major gripe many fans have, is Champion’s lack of 6 vs 6 gameplay. Finally, a lot of Pokémon fans are not happy with Pokémon Champions only having 186 Pokémon at launch. These are the main reasons the multiplayer has largely received negative reactions online since its release.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Unfortunately, The Pokémon Works did not address a Pokémon Champions Switch 2 update or announce a release window for it. And if you are wondering why the multiplayer runs so poorly, Pokémon Champions technically only has the Nintendo Switch version currently out.

As a result, Switch 2 players are having to use a build that is for the 2017 console instead. The latest post from The Pokémon Works didn’t even list a Switch 2 update, so we might be waiting some time before it comes out. But hey, at least they are addressing some of the game’s biggest bugs soon!