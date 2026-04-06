Pokémon Champions Release Time Confirmed: Here’s When It Goes Live in Your Region

The Pokémon Champions release date is finally here, as the online multiplayer is set to go live very soon. If you are planning to jump in at launch, here is exactly when you can play Pokémon Champions on the Nintendo Switch 2 in your region.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Champions release date is set for Wednesday, April 8, 2026. It’s hard to believe that the new online multiplayer title was originally announced over a year ago during the 2025 Pokémon Day celebrations. However, the wait is almost over, as we are now just days away from its launch.

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To get ready for it, trainers will want to know when Pokémon Champions actually releases in their time zones. Thankfully, we have a pretty good idea based on previous Pokémon releases. With Pokémon Champions being a Nintendo first-party title, it will likely launch on the Nintendo eShop at 9 PM PT or 12 AM (midnight) ET.

For your convenience, here is a table that shows exactly when the Pokémon Champions release time is in every region:

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM April 7 North America (ET) 12:00 AM April 8 Canada (ET) 12:00 AM April 8 United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM April 8 Europe (CET) 6:00 AM April 8 Japan (JST) 2:00 PM April 8 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM April 8 Australia (AEDT) 4:00 PM April 8 New Zealand (NZDT) 6:00 PM April 8

Could Pokémon Champions Release Earlier?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

On certain occasions, some Pokémon content gets released early based on Japan time. However, this is typically reserved for updates or DLC. For example, the Pokémon Legends Z-A went live at 5 PM PT- about four hours earlier than usual.

However, Pokémon Champions will most likely stick to the standard 9 PM PT launch window based on recent Pokémon releases. For example:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Release Date: November 17, 2022 Release Time: 9pm PT

Pokémon Legends Z-A Release Date: October 16, 2025 Release Time: 9pm PT

Pokémon Pokopia Release Date: March 5, 2026 Release Time: 9pm PT



Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Yes, this also means that Champions will technically release on April 7 for some time zones. North American players on PT, for example, will get access a day earlier due to how global launch times work. That said, it’s only a few hours early. So it’s not a huge advantage. Honestly, getting it during the day might be better than a late-night unlock that happens during bedtime.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Unfortunately, the Pokémon Champions release date has been delayed for mobile devices. At the time of writing, Game Freak has not shared any details on when the game will launch on iOS and Android, beyond stating “later in 2026.”

That means at launch, Pokémon Champions will only be available on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. So if you are planning to jump into the multiplayer title on April 8, just keep in mind that it will only be playable on Switch consoles at release.