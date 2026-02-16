Pokémon Day 2026 Could Be Massive – Here’s Every Game Rumored So Far

Pokémon Day 2026 is shaping up to be one of Game Freak’s biggest showcases ever. From Gen 10 rumors to the leaked Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen ports, here is every Pokémon game that is reportedly set to be shown off at the Pokémon 30th Anniversary Presents.

Every Game Rumored to Be at Pokémon Day 2026

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Day 2026 is just around the corner, as we are fast approaching its February 27, 2026 livestream date. As we have previously reported, there have been many leaks and rumors surrounding the 30th anniversary event. The biggest leak so far is the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen ports that are reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and will have Pokémon Home support.

While some of these rumors have a lot of credibility to them, nothing is officially confirmed by the TPC. Still, I thought it would be fun to take a look at all the Pokémon games that have been leaked or rumored to be featured in the Pokémon Day 2026 event. And with the Pokémon 30th Anniversary being celebrated this year, it makes sense for Game Freak to go big with this one.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

All Rumored Pokémon Day 2026 Games

Pokémon Gen 10 (PokémonWind and Wave): Rumored

(PokémonWind and Wave): Rumored Pokémon FireRed LeafGreen (Switch 2 eShop Ports w/ Pokémon Home Compatibility): Leaked

(Switch 2 eShop Ports w/ Pokémon Home Compatibility): Leaked Pokémon Black and White (Switch 2 Exclusive): Rumored

(Switch 2 Exclusive): Rumored Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness (Switch 2 Exclusive NSO Only): Rumored

(Switch 2 Exclusive NSO Only): Rumored Pokémon Champions (Expected)

(Expected) Pokémon Pokopia (Expected)

(Expected) Pokémon GO (Expected)

(Expected) Pokémon Unite (Expected)

(Expected) Pokémon TCG Pocket (Expected)

(Expected) Pokémon Sleep (Expected)

Which Pokémon Day 2026 Leaks Are Legit?

Screenshot: X @Riddler_Khu, @HiddenPowerPod

To be clear, no Pokémon leak is ever 100% confirmed until Game Freak themselves announce it. So of course we should always take any rumor with a grain of salt. However, there are a few major leaks going into the Pokémon Day 2026 event that are pretty solid, based on the sources behind them.

First up, the rumored Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen leaks are almost certainly true. The infamous Pokémon leaker RiddlerKhu just straight up said they were happening in a post on X. If you aren’t familiar with that account, Riddler has been accurately leaking Pokémon information for almost a decade now and never misses. In fact, the insider leaked the entire Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokédex and story months before the game launched in 2022.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Gen 10 leaks are a more interesting situation. Rumored to be called Pokémon Wind and Wave, leaked content from the tenth-generation RPGs is pretty much confirmed at this point. That is because the leaks actually originated from official documents after The Pokémon Company suffered a security breach in 2024. So most of the Gen 10 leaks going around are more than likely credible.

All this said, there is no leak that says Pokémon Gen 10 will be shown at the Pokémon Day 2026 event. However, it’s now been four years since Gen 9’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched. And with this year being the Pokémon 30th Anniversary, it would be kind of insane not to reveal the Gen 10 games, right? But hey, you never know. Of course, take everything rumored with a major grain of salt. It’s always best to keep your expectations low.

Expected Games at Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Niantic

Finally, let’s go over the Pokémon games that we expect to be at the Pokémon Day 2026 livestream. In almost every Pokémon Presents going back the last four years, there are a handful of consistent titles that always show up.

For example, it wouldn’t be a Pokémon Day showcase if they didn’t feature something regarding Pokémon GO. The mobile app is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, so we could get something big.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The next obvious title is Pokémon Champions. The game is reportedly slated to release soon in 2026, and we still don’t have a release date. The competitive multiplayer title was actually revealed at the Pokémon Day 2025 Pokémon Presents. So it’s now been a full year since we’ve had any major updates on it.

Lastly, TPC will likely show off quick segments for Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon TCG Pocket. With all that said, we have a pretty good idea of what the Pokémon Day 2026 lineup could be, assuming the leaks and rumors are true. Personally, I think this has the potential to be one of the best Pokémon Presents of all time.