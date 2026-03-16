Pokémon Legends 3 Leak Claims Next Game Could Play Like Pikmin

A major leak has revealed new details about Pokémon Legends 3. If true, the next Pokémon Legends title could take place in the Galar Region and have gameplay similar to Nintendo’s Pikmin. But the rumored Pokémon Legends Galar gameplay twist might surprise longtime fans of the series.

Pokémon Legends 3 Could Let Players Control Up to 30 Pokémon at Once

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Yes, you read that right. Back in October 2025, a Pokémon Legends Galar project was leaked online after hundreds of Game Freak documents from a security breach surfaced on social media. According to those documents, the next Pokémon Legends game will take place in a prehistoric Galar Region set a thousand years in the past.

Videos by VICE

However, eagle-eyed Pokémon fans sifting through the leaks recently discovered gameplay details about the Legends game that were initially overlooked. And they are interesting, to say the least. According to the leak, Pokémon Legends Galar will feature combat similar to Pikmin. Specifically, players will command up to 30 Pokémon on screen at a time and direct them to perform different actions.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

Pokémon account ‘Light_88’ reported the game’s leaked description in a post on X. “Pokémon Legends: Galar / Project Ringo (2028 or later): a Pikmin-like game where you command groups of up to 30 Pokémon. Set in ancient Galar, 1000 years before Poké Balls existed. Form wild alliances with Pokémon to battle massive Dynamax foes. Objective: craft the first Gigantamax Poké Ball using ancient technology.”

Is the Pokémon Legends Galar Leak Actually Real?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Yes, the Pokémon Legends Galar leak is real. However, with some caveats. We know these Pokémon leaks are legitimate because they come from a handful of internal Game Freak documents that surfaced after the company suffered a major security breach in 2024.

Known within the community as the “Teraleaks,” many Pokémon leaks over the last two years have come from these files and have since been proven accurate. For example, the Pokémon Winds and Waves games were actually leaked almost half a year ago before they were eventually announced in February.

However, it’s important to point out that the leaked Pokémon Legends Galar project is based on early concept presentations. Here are a few reasons why the next Pokémon Legends game could change during development:

Pokémon Legends Galar leaks come from older concept pitches.

It’s unknown if Game Freak fully approved Pokémon Legends Galar.

Pokémon Legends 3 could get cancelled or scrapped.

These leaks are based on an extremely early build of the title. A lot can change after years of development.

However, there is a video of the Pokémon Legends 3 Pikmin gameplay. So an early build has at least been worked on.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While Pokémon Legends Galar was certainly real at least at some point in the pitching process at Game Freak, it’s still important to take this latest leak with a grain of salt. Again, the leak itself is based on accurate internal documents. It’s more so that we just don’t know if Pokémon Legends 3 is still in development, or if its Pikmin-style gameplay concept has changed since then.

Why Game Freak Might Be Changing Pokémon Legends Gameplay

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

However, based on these early concept pitches, it appears Game Freak may be using each Pokémon Legends entry to experiment with a different gameplay concept. And honestly? I’m kind of down with that. Pokémon Legends: Arceus had the ‘Agile’ and ‘Strong Style’ turn-based battle system.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A then introduced real-time battle mechanics. And finally, Pokémon Legends Galar could be more RTS strategy-based similar to Pikmin. If true, this means the Pokémon Legends games will continue to each have their own unique gameplay gimmick. Players have been asking Game Freak for years to experiment more with Pokémon mechanics, so this certainly seems to be that.