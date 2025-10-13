Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Leak Reveals Every New Mega Evolution

A major leak has revealed every new Mega Evolution that will be featured in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. If true, the PLZA expansion will be adding over 16 new Mega Forms to the series.

All New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC

Screenshot: X @Light_88_, @hsinhsung9487

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is not set to release until February 28, 2026. However, dataminers have claimed to have discovered files tied to the expansion in the final retail version of PLZA. According to a recent datamine, all new Mega Evolutions in the Pokémon Legends DLC have actually been leaked early.

If true, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will be adding roughly 16 new Mega Evolutions. Popular Pokémon such as Golurk and Magearna will allegedly be getting new forms. However, the leak also claims that Lucario, Garchomp, and Absol will be getting a “Z” Mega Evolution form, which is interesting to say the least.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

For your convenience, here is a full list of all the new Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Mega Evolutions that have been leaked:

Raichu X

Raichu Y

Chimecho

Absol Z

Staraptor

Garchomp Z

Lucario Z

Golurk

Meowstic

Crabominable

Golisopod

Magearna

Scovillain

Glimmora

Tatsugiri

Baxcalibur

Eternatus

Darkrai, Zeraora, Heatran (not included in the DLC datamine, but also missing in the base game)

Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Leak Disappoints Fans Hoping for Mega Flygon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pack it up, folks — it appears the dream is dead. Assuming this latest datamine is accurate, it seems that we won’t be getting Mega Flygon in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. However, it should be pointed out that this new list could be incomplete. After all, this is based on files included in the base game’s datamine. So perhaps when the expansion launches in 2026, there will be a few extra surprises.

Interestingly, most of these Mega Stones were leaked back in September, following the release of the DLC’s announcement trailer. So it’s nice to finally be able to line up which Pokémon each Mega stone belongs to.

Finally, leakers have also confirmed that PLZA will feature Mega Darkrai, Mega Zeraora, and Mega Heatran. With the three new Legendary Mega Evolutions not appearing in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension datamine, it adds fuel to the theories that they will be released in a separate in-game event.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Pokédex Might Have Leaked As Well

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

It wasn’t just Mega Evolutions that were leaked from the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. Dataminers also found files that may have hinted at which Pokémon could also be returning in the 2026 expansion. Although unlike the Mega Evolution leak, this one isn’t as concrete, some of it is guesswork. Based on the datamine, Game Freak scrubbed the Pokédex entries of the following Pokémon, something they did before on Pokémon that ended up returning in the DLC.

The leak was reported in a September 12 Post on X by CentroLeaks. In the rumored Pokédex image that was posted, we see popular Pokémon such as Jigglypuff and Kyogre. Although the leak account explained that there aren’t currently any Gen 9 Pokémon listed, the data is currently a “mess” to sort through. “Gen 9 Pokémon are missing from this list due to their internal IDs being a complete mess, but some of them also have scrubbed Dex entries.”