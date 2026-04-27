Pokémon Releases Shiny Volcanion For the First Time In 10 Years

Pokémon fans can now get a free Shiny Volcanion for the first time ever. Game Freak has revealed that the Kalos Mythical is now being distributed in Pokémon Home, although players need to complete several tasks in Pokémon Legends Z-A first. Here is how to get Shiny Volcanion.

Shiny Volcanion Is Finally Available in Pokémon Home

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Despite releasing back in 2016, Volcanion has been Shiny-locked ever since it first appeared in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. For those counting, that is over ten years ago! However, Game Freak surprised players by revealing that Shiny Volcanion is now available after a decade of waiting.

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In a post on X, Game Freak revealed that Shiny Volcanion is now being sent to players in Pokémon Home who have completed all three Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex. Yes, that includes the Mega Evolution Dex and DLC as well. As I mentioned above, this is a pretty big deal. For hardcore Pokémon collectors, Shiny Volcanion has become a bit of a white whale.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Every generation, Trainers have been frustrated that it’s one of the few Legendary Pokémon that they couldn’t get. It’s become so much of a problem that every Shiny Volcanion up to this point has been hacked or not legal. However, the wait is finally over, as you can now get the Kalos Mythical in its rare variant without needing cheats.

How to Get Shiny Volcanion in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Before you rush to see if you’ve unlocked the Shiny Legendary, it should be pointed out that you need to have beaten the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. Getting Shiny Volcanion to show up in your Pokémon Home can also be a bit tricky, as there are additional challenges you must complete first.

Here are the steps you need to complete to get Shiny Volcanion in Pokémon Home:

Step 1: Own Pokémon Legends Z-A and The Mega Dimension DLC Expansion.

Own Pokémon Legends Z-A and The Mega Dimension DLC Expansion. Step 2: Complete all three Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex. Lumiose Pokédex (Base Game) Hyperspace Pokédex (Mega Dimension DLC) Mega Evolution Pokédex (Base Game + DLC)

Complete all three Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex. Step 3: Once all three Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex are completed, transfer all the Pokémon to your Pokémon Home account.

Once all three Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex are completed, transfer all the Pokémon to your Pokémon Home account. Step 4: Access the Mystery Gift function in Pokémon Home, and Shiny Volcanion will then automatically be distributed to your account.

Why Shiny Volcanion May Not Appear in Pokémon Home

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Important Information: The Lumiose Pokédex, the Hyperspace Pokédex, and the Mega Evolution Pokédex MUST be completed in Pokémon Home for any of this to count. So yes, you need to complete this in Pokémon Legends Z-A first. After that, then move all three Pokédex over to your Home account.

It’s unclear how long this distribution will last. However, since it’s tied to Pokémon Home, it’s assumed the event is technically permanent. As long as you complete the Dex challenges in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you will be able to get Shiny Volcanion. Although, I wouldn’t risk waiting and would try to secure this as soon as you can.